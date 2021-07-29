AS MUHYIDDIN’S INNER CIRCLE TRY TO INFLUENCE HIM TO STAY DEFIANT FOR THEIR OWN VESTED INTERESTS – MALAY DONS TONGUE-LASH MUHYIDDIN – THIS IS NOT THE MALAY WAY – THIS IS ‘DERHAKA’ – THE ONLY WAY TO MAKE THINGS RIGHT IS TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY – PROVE YOUR MAJORITY OR FORM A NEW GOVT

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has breached his oath of office to be loyal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and defend the Federal Constitution, said prominent political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

Awang Azman, an associate professor at Universiti Malaya (UM), said the prime minister and the entire cabinet should consider resigning to accept collective responsibility.

“When his majesty had expressed he was ‘amat dukacita’ (very disappointed) and said the government had cancelled all emergency ordinances without royal assent, this goes against the Federal Constitution and will be seen as disrespecting the constitutional monarchy.

“In addition to this, what was agreed during the audience with Takiyuddin and Idrus – that is to table and debate the annulment of the emergency ordinances were not performed.

“This is a form of ‘derhaka’ (treachery),” said Awang Azman, who teaches Malay studies at UM’s Department of Socioculture.

He told Malaysiakini this when asked to comment on Istana Negara’s strong rebuke against de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan and Attorney-General Idrus Harun over the purported revocation of the emergency ordinances.

According to Istana Negara, the Agong did not consent to the revocation of the emergency ordinances and accused Takiyuddin of misleading the Dewan Rakyat.

Awang Azman believed that Muhyiddin had chosen this path to avoid a vote in Parliament.

“He is worried if it is debated in Parliament, when a vote is called the concern is that he will not receive majority support.

“This will cause the government to fall,” said Awang Azman.

What comes next?

This episode, Awang Azman said, would leave a black mark in Malaysia’s history and an apology from the executive was in order.

Both Awang Azman and political analyst Muhamad Nadzri Mohamed Noor said the first order of business was to refer to the Dewan Rakyat’s Rights and Privileges Committee for disciplinary action.

This committee is chaired by the Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun. The six members consist of four backbenchers and two opposition MPs.

The Standing Orders allow the committee to suspend the membership of an MP.

Additionally, Nadzri said a confidence vote against Muhyiddin can be called.

“This has been delayed for a long time… It must be resolved swiftly.

“(Muhyiddin) must either prove his majority, prove his legitimacy or form a new government,” he said.

Among others, Muhyiddin can forge a confidence-and-supply agreement with the opposition.

Awang Azman added that PAS also needs to deal with the Takiyuddin situation or face the wrath of voters.

“As for PAS, they need to take action against Takiyuddin before PAS is punished by the voters,” said Azman Awang. -MKINI

It’s fake, BN official says of statement that 40 MPs back Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional has branded as fake a statement claiming that 40 MPs from the coalition will continue to back the government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. BN executive secretary Mohamad Sahfri Ab Aziz said the coalition’s headquarters denied the statement currently circulating on social media which used its logo and address. “Any official statement must be issued by the chairman or secretary-general, and it can only be issued via the party’s official channel,” he said in a brief statement, referring to the posts held by Umno’s Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Zambry Abdul Kadir, respectively In the statement issued earlier this evening, deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, apart from supporting the current Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government, BN MPs would also uphold the King’s decree on the revocation of the emergency ordinances. “BN MPs unanimously support the government led by Muhyiddin and agree with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to prioritise addressing the people’s issues and welfare,” he said. Ismail said the decision was made following a meeting between the 40 BN MPs today. FMT had confirmed the authenticity of the statement with an aide to Ismail. However, questions have been raised about the unanimous support by BN MPs, considering that many Umno MPs had said earlier that the prime minister should resign, while Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has even moved out of the government bloc in the Dewan Rakyat. FMT had also reached out to Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan for comment. = FMT Tuan Ibrahim: PAS stands by Muhyiddin and calls on all political leaders to be united PETALING JAYA: PAS will stand by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and support the decisions by the Cabinet, says its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. He said the party is committed to uphold Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy system as enshrined in the Federal Constitution. “PAS calls on all political leaders to be united and set aside their politicking in managing the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Political stability and national unity are important during the pandemic,” he said in a statement on Thursday (July 29). Tuan Ibrahim was responding to a statement by Istana Negara that the King had expressed great disappointment with the government’s decision to revoke six emergency ordinances without His Majesty’s consent. The King also expressed dismay that the revocation of the ordinances was not presented in Parliament by the government. Members of the media have been flocking to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence in Bukit Damansara here since 1pm following the statement from the palace. ANN TWITTER.COM / MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

