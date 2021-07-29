AFRAID TO OFFEND AGONG, UMNO-BN UNLEASHES THEIR USUAL COWARDLY & DECEITFUL TACTICS? NOW IT SEEMS THERE’S ‘CONFUSION OVER BN LETTERHEAD’ – ON ONE HAND THEY WANT MUHYIDDIN TO QUIT BUT PN GOVT TO STAND – SO THEY CAN STAY IN GOVT WITH UMNO DOMINANT OVER BERSATU – YET WANT TO KEEP THEIR OPTIONS OPEN JUST IN CASE…

Confusion over BN letterhead to media on support for Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Confusion has arisen over the use of Barisan Nasional’s letterhead to issue a statement to the media concerning 40 of its lawmakers’ support for the Prime Minister.

A press statement on Thursday (July 29) evening bearing the Barisan logo had earlier been issued by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In the statement, he said that 40 Barisan Members of Parliament unanimously expressed their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin following a meeting between him and the lawmakers late Thursday.

“The Barisan MPs unanimously agreed to support the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The Barisan MPs also complied with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s command to focus on the welfare and wellbeing of the people and nation,” said Ismail Sabri in a statement.

Barisan has 42 lawmakers in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the authenticity of the statement.

However, barely an hour later, a statement was released by the Barisan headquarters.

The statement, signed by executive secretary Mohd Sahfri Ab Aziz, denied the existence of a letter using Barisan’s logo and office address that had been circulating.

“Any official statement from the coalition will be issued through the chairman or its secretary-general, and will be released through the party’s official communications channel,” he said.

ANN

