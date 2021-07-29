ALI BABA & THE 40 THIEVES OR NOT, ISMAIL SABRI’S 40 BN MPs BACKING MUHYIDDIN OR PN GOVT – SO THAT UMNO WON’T LOSE POWER – EVEN NAJIB STARTS TO SHOW HAND, CALLING FOR ‘BUCK TO STOP WITH MUHYIDDIN’ – DESPITE PUBLIC UPROAR & DEMANDS ALL ROUND INCLUDING FROM MAHATHIR FOR MUHYIDDIN & ENTIRE CABINET TO RESIGN

PETALING JAYA: Some 40 Barisan Nasional MPs will continue to back the government led by Muhyiddin Yassin, said deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

In a statement, which was confirmed to be authentic by the Umno vice-president’s aide, Ismail said BN MPs also upheld the King’s decree today on the revocation of the emergency ordinances.

“BN MPs unanimously support the government led by Muhyiddin and agree with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to prioritise addressing the people’s issues and welfare,” he said.

Ismail said this decision was made following a meeting between the 40 BN MPs today.

BN has 42 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, with 38 from Umno, two from MCA, and one each from MIC and PBRS.

However, questions have been raised about the unanimous support by BN MPs, considering that many Umno MPs had said earlier that the Prime Minister should resign, while Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has even moved out of the government bloc in the Dewan Rakyat.

FMT has reached out to Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan for comment.

The buck stops with the PM, he must resign, says Najib