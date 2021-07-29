ALI BABA & THE 40 THIEVES OR NOT, ISMAIL SABRI’S 40 BN MPs BACKING MUHYIDDIN OR PN GOVT – SO THAT UMNO WON’T LOSE POWER – EVEN NAJIB STARTS TO SHOW HAND, CALLING FOR ‘BUCK TO STOP WITH MUHYIDDIN’ – DESPITE PUBLIC UPROAR & DEMANDS ALL ROUND INCLUDING FROM MAHATHIR FOR MUHYIDDIN & ENTIRE CABINET TO RESIGN

PETALING JAYA: Some 40 Barisan Nasional MPs will continue to back the government led by Muhyiddin Yassin, said deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.
In a statement, which was confirmed to be authentic by the Umno vice-president’s aide, Ismail said BN MPs also upheld the King’s decree today on the revocation of the emergency ordinances.
Ismail said this decision was made following a meeting between the 40 BN MPs today.
BN has 42 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, with 38 from Umno, two from MCA, and one each from MIC and PBRS.
However, questions have been raised about the unanimous support by BN MPs, considering that many Umno MPs had said earlier that the Prime Minister should resign, while Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has even moved out of the government bloc in the Dewan Rakyat.
FMT has reached out to Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan for comment.
The buck stops with the PM, he must resign, says Najib
KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin must take the fall for his government’s actions and resign, says former prime minister Najib Razak.
The Pekan MP said although another individual (law minister Takiyuddin Hassan) had misled the house, the responsibility was on the prime minister’s shoulders.
“The buck stops with the prime minister.”
Najib recalled that “many things had taken place” during his tenure as prime minister for which he had to take the bullet.
He also said he was making this stand because it was his responsibility as an MP to defend the Federal Constitution when he took his oath of office.
“It’s not personal. It’s a question of fundamental principles in government affairs, especially in terms of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy.”
He also stressed that Umno had decided to withdraw support for the prime minister, but still supported the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.
Earlier today, Istana Negara issued a statement to say that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had not consented to the revocation of Emergency Ordinances (EOs), which was announced by law minister Takiyuddin Hassan in Parliament on Monday.
The Prime Minister’s Office has since issued a statement to say that the annulment of EOs was carried out according to the law.
