Dr M calls for PM and Cabinet to resign

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has joined in the chorus of calls urging Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet to step down from their positions.

He said although Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law Affairs) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan made the announcement, Muhyiddin could not absolve himself of responsibility.

He said Muhyiddin made no attempt to correct Takiyuddin’s announcement despite being seated next to him, or in the following days.

“He is therfore responsible for this shameful act as are the rest of the Cabinet members.

“Therefore it is incumbent on him to resign as Prime Minister and his Cabinet members must follow suit,” he said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed great disappointment with the government’s decision to revoke six Emergency Ordinances without his consent.

In a statement, the King also expressed dismay that the revocation of the ordinances was not presented in Parliament by the government.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in the statement that Article 150 (2b) read with Article 150 (3) of the Federal Constitution clearly provides that the power to enact and repeal emergency ordinances rests with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“In this regard, His Majesty expressed disappointment at the July 26 statement in Parliament that the government had revoked all the Emergency Ordinances that the King had announced during the emergency period, although His Majesty had not consented to the revocation,” said Ahmad Fadil.

He added that the King also expressed great dismay that his suggestion that the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances be tabled and debated in Parliament was not implemented.

“His Majesty’s proposal was agreed upon earlier during a virtual meeting on July 24 with Takiyuddin and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

“His Majesty stressed that the statement made by the parliament affairs minister on July 26 is not accurate and has confused the members of the Dewan Rakyat,” said Ahmad Fadil.

He said the King also said that the government’s application to revoke the Emergency Ordinances on July 21 was done in a hurry and had not gone through Parliament. ANN