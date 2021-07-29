DON’T WAIT ANY LONGER MAHATHIR – GO SEE THE KING! AGONG OR NOT, IT’S CLEAR MUHYIDDIN IS DARING ENOUGH TO TAKE MALAYSIA BY FORCE – AND TURN IT INTO A ‘DICTATORSHIP’ SO LONG AS HE STAYS IN POWER – ALL MPs ESPECIALLY FROM GPS SHOULD THINK TWICE ABOUT SUPPORTING A PM AS VILLIANOUS AS MUHYIDDIN – AND GATHER TO FORM A NEW INTERIM GOVT – ODDS ARE VERY HIGH PARLIAMENT SITTING WILL BE CANCELLED NEXT WEEK, NO MATTER WHAT DECEITFUL SPEAKER ‘ASSURES’

Dr M calls for PM and Cabinet to resign

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has joined in the chorus of calls urging Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet to step down from their positions.

He said although Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law Affairs) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan made the announcement, Muhyiddin could not absolve himself of responsibility.

He said Muhyiddin made no attempt to correct Takiyuddin’s announcement despite being seated next to him, or in the following days.

“He is therfore responsible for this shameful act as are the rest of the Cabinet members.

“Therefore it is incumbent on him to resign as Prime Minister and his Cabinet members must follow suit,” he said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed great disappointment with the government’s decision to revoke six Emergency Ordinances without his consent.

In a statement, the King also expressed dismay that the revocation of the ordinances was not presented in Parliament by the government.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in the statement that Article 150 (2b) read with Article 150 (3) of the Federal Constitution clearly provides that the power to enact and repeal emergency ordinances rests with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“In this regard, His Majesty expressed disappointment at the July 26 statement in Parliament that the government had revoked all the Emergency Ordinances that the King had announced during the emergency period, although His Majesty had not consented to the revocation,” said Ahmad Fadil.

He added that the King also expressed great dismay that his suggestion that the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances be tabled and debated in Parliament was not implemented.

“His Majesty’s proposal was agreed upon earlier during a virtual meeting on July 24 with Takiyuddin and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

“His Majesty stressed that the statement made by the parliament affairs minister on July 26 is not accurate and has confused the members of the Dewan Rakyat,” said Ahmad Fadil.

He said the King also said that the government’s application to revoke the Emergency Ordinances on July 21 was done in a hurry and had not gone through Parliament. ANN

Anwar says Speaker vowed Monday’s Parliament sitting will go ahead

KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that he has been given assurance by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun that the Parliament sitting on Monday will go on as scheduled.Amid a lack of clarity after the sitting today was postponed as two more members of the Lower House tested positive for Covid-19, the Opposition Leader said all of his side’s MPs will return on Monday.“The Speaker gave his assurance a session will be held on Monday, and even though we know the attitude of the Speaker who sometimes is not fully convincing, but he gave me his assurance.“So we have told all (Opposition) MPs to be present on Monday at 10am, and if anything happens, if they want to cancel it, we will be present on Monday,” he said in a press conference in Parliament.

He said the repeated delays and postponements of today’s sitting was a farce and mere delay tactic by the government after the Yang Di Pertuan Agong’s earlier statement that the Emergency Ordinances (EO) revocation has not yet received his royal assent.

“We suspect this as part of their games because they have no answer to [the royal statement]. They have committed treason against the King, they have sidelined the constitution, and they have insulted the Parliament.

“We see the national constitutional crisis has reached its peak, where rarely since Merdeka do we see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong forced to express his view while the government have lost their legitimacy and gone against the constitution,” he said.

Anwar revealed that none of the federal ministers were spotted in the Dewan Rakyat for the afternoon session which was repeatedly delayed, then accusing them of absconding from their responsibilities.

“What has happened is they have ran away from their responsibility, they are supposed to resign,” he said.

This after Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon had twice during today’s afternoon session postponed the sitting, citing the discovery of a total of four Covid-19 positive cases among Parliament staff as the reason.

He then announced a lockdown on the Parliament complex with all within the building not permitted to leave until a negative test result is obtained.

As the tests were being conducted, supposed footage of federal ministers arriving at Muhyiddin’s Damansara Heights residence surfaced despite them also being subject to the lockdown.

Meanwhile commenting on the measures taken, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu said the entire issue about the discovery of positive cases and required testing seemed planned.

“The swab tests this afternoon seemed like it was an orchestrated move because it was mentioned that Parliament staff and not MPs who were found positive.

“If it wasn’t an MP, there was no reason to stop the sitting. The tests were orchestrated to delay the due processes in Parliament,” he asserted. MALAY MAIL

