DEFIANT & ‘DERHAKA’ MUHYIDDIN FIRES BACK AT AGONG – REMINDS KING HE IS TO ACT IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PM’S ADVICE AS UNDER THE FEDERAL CONSTITUTION – ‘AGONG ALREADY ADVISED BY PM TO ANNUL EO EVEN BEFORE SPECIAL SITTING CONVENED’

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin could have stopped de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan from his faux pas in Parliament on July 26 or remedy the situation later, but didn’t, said Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former premier who witnessed the episode said Muhyiddin, therefore, could not absolve himself from responsibility.

“(Muhyiddin) made no attempt to correct Takiyuddin when he made the announcement nor (did Muhyiddin try to) stop Takiyuddin, despite being seated right in front of the latter.

“Neither did Muhyiddin make any clarification in the following days (over the matter).

“Muhyiddin is therefore responsible for this shameful act as is the rest of the cabinet as well,” Mahathir said in a statement today.

In view of this, Muhyiddin should step down as prime minister, he added.

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) leader said the statement by Istana Negara today proved that Takiyuddin had “deliberately lied” to Parliament regarding the revocation of the emergency ordinances.

“(Muhyiddin) must know that he has no power to revoke the ordinances on his own. But still, the announcement was made, as if he had the power when such powers are solely in the hands of the Agong during an emergency,” Mahathir added.

On July 26, under intense pressure from opposition MPs, Takiyuddin told the Dewan Rakyat that the emergency ordinances were revoked by the cabinet on July 21.

He refused to clarify matters in the Dewan Rakyat in the subsequent days, despite repeated queries by the opposition on whether the Agong had consented to such a move.

Today, Istana Negara issued a rebuke, stressing that the Agong never consented to the revocation of the ordinances and instead wanted the ordinances debated in Parliament in accordance with Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution.

Istana Negara said the Agong was “deeply disappointed” that Takiyuddin and Attorney-General Idrus Harun did not hold on to their word, during a royal audience on July 24, that the ordinances will be debated.

Mahathir is one of many who opined that Muhyiddin has no choice but to step down over this episode because of the royal insult and failure to adhere to the Federal Constitution.

At the time of writing, Muhyiddin is believed to be at his home, flanked by cabinet ministers and the attorney-general.

As of 5.45pm, there have been no federal gazettes on the revocation of the emergency ordinances. MKINI

MKINI