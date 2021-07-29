BOMBSHELL – ISMAIL SABRI PREPARES TO MOVE INTO MUHYIDDIN’S SEAT – ‘KEEP CALM, THE MAJORITY IS STILL OURS’ – AS GOOD AS CONFIRMING ZAHID & NAJIB’S DUPLICITOUS HANDS IN FORCING MUHYIDDIN OUT & PUTTING THEIR OWN MAN IN – EVEN AS ‘DUMDFOUNDED’ MUHYIDDIN STAYS SPEECHLESS AS UNCERTAINTY BOILS OVER WITH PARLIAMENT NOW POSTPONED TO MONDAY – ALLOWING A MASSIVE ‘FROG-JUMPING’ AUCTION TO GET UNDERWAY

Government chief whip Ismail Sabri Yaakob has assured that the Perikatan Nasional government still has the support of most MPs, amid fresh doubts on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s hold on power.

In a statement, he said the government still has the support of more than 110 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“The political situation in the country today is unstable and could hamper efforts to resolve economic problems and fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I wish to emphasise that the government still has the support of more than 110 MPs who are still with the government today.