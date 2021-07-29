ZAHID PLAYS HIS ‘WITHDRAW SUPPORT’ DRAMA AGAIN – EVEN AS ‘ALLIES’ (AKA UMNO MINISTERS?) NOW ADVISE MUHYIDDIN TO RESIGN – YET IF MUHYIDDIN REFUSES TO PASS OVER TO ISMAIL SABRI – FOR SURE ZAHID WILL FIND A NEW EXCUSE TO SHUT UP & CONTINUE THE ‘WAYANG’ WITH ‘CABINET CLUSTER’

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s allies in Perikatan Nasional have purportedly advised him to relinquish his position, according to the Singapore Straits Times.

“PM was told the situation has become too chaotic and untenable,” a source was quoted as stating.

According to Straits Times, the source had knowledge of the discussions which took place at Muhyiddin’s private residence in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, this afternoon.

Earlier, it was reported that cabinet ministers and Attorney-General Idrus Harun were at the premier’s house.

Malaysiakini has contacted Muhyiddin’s aides for comment on the Straits Times report.

The meeting came in the wake of Istana Negara’s statement that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong did not consent to rescind the emergency ordinances.

The palace said the Agong was “amat dukacita” (very disappointed) that Parliament was informed on July 26 that the ordinances were revoked.

It added that the Agong was also “very disappointed” with de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan, who informed Parliament of the revocation, and Idrus’ conduct.

Following this, the opposition and other quarters accused the administration of committing treason and demanded their resignation.

Muhyiddin’s government, which came into power following a political coup last year, has been struggling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic despite declaring an emergency.

Critics had claimed that the emergency had a political motive as opposed to dealing with the outbreak, which has now claimed more than 8,000 lives in Malaysia.

Since Parliament was suspended under the emergency, it had prevented Muhyiddin’s tenuous majority from being put to the test in the Lower House.

Following pressure from the opposition and the palace, the government agreed to a five-day special sitting, which is to end next Monday. MKINI

