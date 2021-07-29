ZAHID PLAYS HIS ‘WITHDRAW SUPPORT’ DRAMA AGAIN – EVEN AS ‘ALLIES’ (AKA UMNO MINISTERS?) NOW ADVISE MUHYIDDIN TO RESIGN – YET IF MUHYIDDIN REFUSES TO PASS OVER TO ISMAIL SABRI – FOR SURE ZAHID WILL FIND A NEW EXCUSE TO SHUT UP & CONTINUE THE ‘WAYANG’ WITH ‘CABINET CLUSTER’

Umno president Ahmad Zahid renewed pressure for his rebellious party MPs to act against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin after Istana Negara delivered a rebuke against his government.
“Umno will ask Muhyiddin Yassin and (de facto Law Minister) Takiyuddin Hassan to resign respectfully.
“Umno MPs must carry out the supreme council’s decision on July 7 to withdraw support for Muhyiddin as the prime minister.
“This decision is also to fulfil the oath of office of every MP that requires loyalty to the Yang di-Perutan Agong and to defend and uphold the Federal Constitution at all times,” he said.
Zahid had on July 8 announced Umno’s decision to retract its support for Muhyiddin but a majority of Umno’s 38 MPs had rebelled against the decision. MKINI
Report: After royal rebuke, allies advise Muhyiddin to quit
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s allies in Perikatan Nasional have purportedly advised him to relinquish his position, according to the Singapore Straits Times.
“PM was told the situation has become too chaotic and untenable,” a source was quoted as stating.
According to Straits Times, the source had knowledge of the discussions which took place at Muhyiddin’s private residence in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, this afternoon.
Malaysiakini has contacted Muhyiddin’s aides for comment on the Straits Times report.
The meeting came in the wake of Istana Negara’s statement that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong did not consent to rescind the emergency ordinances.
The palace said the Agong was “amat dukacita” (very disappointed) that Parliament was informed on July 26 that the ordinances were revoked.
It added that the Agong was also “very disappointed” with de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan, who informed Parliament of the revocation, and Idrus’ conduct.
Following this, the opposition and other quarters accused the administration of committing treason and demanded their resignation.
Muhyiddin’s government, which came into power following a political coup last year, has been struggling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic despite declaring an emergency.
Critics had claimed that the emergency had a political motive as opposed to dealing with the outbreak, which has now claimed more than 8,000 lives in Malaysia.
Since Parliament was suspended under the emergency, it had prevented Muhyiddin’s tenuous majority from being put to the test in the Lower House.
Following pressure from the opposition and the palace, the government agreed to a five-day special sitting, which is to end next Monday. MKINI
MKINI
.