ALREADY CYNICAL, MALAYSIANS LOSE MORE FAITH – 17,170 NEW CASES – WITH EVEN PARLIAMENT PUT UNDER ‘COVID LOCKDOWN’ TO PROTECT MUHYIDDIN FROM NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE – WHILE UMNO’S KHAIRY SHOWS HIMSELF TO BE AS HALF-PAST-SIX AS UMNO’S ADHAM BABA – AFTER OVERCROWDING TURN HIS POORLY-ORGANIZED VACCINE MEGA CENTRES INTO POTENTIALLY LETHAL COVID HOTSPOTS

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed the government was now trying to obstruct the Dewan Rakyat’s sitting.

Anwar said this was after he submitted a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin following Istana Negara’s reprimand of the Perikatan Nasional government for unconstitutional conduct.

This was over the government’s refusal to allow the emergency ordinances to be debated and voted on in Parliament and bypassing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in revoking the ordinances.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting was suspended for the fourth time today after the royal rebuke was released this morning and is now under lockdown.

Parliament’s official explanation was that two Covid-19 cases had been detected during the sitting and all MPs are not allowed to leave as they must undergo Covid-19 testing.

As Anwar addressed a press conference in Parliament, speakers could be heard blaring in the background informing MPs about the Covid-19 situation.

However, Anwar dismissed it as a ruse.

“This is a ruse (helah). We could have conducted screening without complicating the Parliament proceedings,” he said.

Anwar said the PN government was bent on preventing a vote in the Dewan Rakyat, even if it meant going against the royal institution.

“They refuse any form of vote because they know they have lost the confidence of the MPs. Even after the ruler’s decree, they are still refusing to listen and finding ruses,” he said.

Following the royal rebuke, Anwar said Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun and de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan should also resign.

Azhar had adamantly defended the government’s refusal to allow the emergency ordinances to be debated and voted on.

Takiyuddin, who was singled out by Istana Negara, on Monday announced that the emergency ordinances had been revoked, bypassing the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong and Parliament. MKINI