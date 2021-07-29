ALREADY CYNICAL, MALAYSIANS LOSE MORE FAITH – 17,170 NEW CASES – WITH EVEN PARLIAMENT PUT UNDER ‘COVID LOCKDOWN’ TO PROTECT MUHYIDDIN FROM NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE – WHILE UMNO’S KHAIRY SHOWS HIMSELF TO BE AS HALF-PAST-SIX AS UMNO’S ADHAM BABA – AFTER OVERCROWDING TURN HIS POORLY-ORGANIZED VACCINE MEGA CENTRES INTO POTENTIALLY LETHAL COVID HOTSPOTS

Covid-19: 17,170 new cases on Thursday (July 29)

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 17,170 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (July 29), the Health Ministry has confirmed.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet that the country’s total cumulative cases has now reached 1,078,646.

Selangor remained the state with the most cases, recording 7,163 new infections.

Cases in other states are as follows; Kuala Lumpur (2,138), Kedah (1,212),Johor (1,054), Negri Sembilan (884), Sabah (776), Pahang (638), Kelantan (615),

Perak (596), Sarawak (582), Terengganu (437), Melaka (416), Putrajaya (84), Labuan (11) and Perlis (10). ANN

Parliament under Covid-19 lockdown: Anwar calls it a ruse

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed the government was now trying to obstruct the Dewan Rakyat’s sitting.

Anwar said this was after he submitted a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin following Istana Negara’s reprimand of the Perikatan Nasional government for unconstitutional conduct.

This was over the government’s refusal to allow the emergency ordinances to be debated and voted on in Parliament and bypassing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in revoking the ordinances.

Parliament’s official explanation was that two Covid-19 cases had been detected during the sitting and all MPs are not allowed to leave as they must undergo Covid-19 testing.

As Anwar addressed a press conference in Parliament, speakers could be heard blaring in the background informing MPs about the Covid-19 situation.

However, Anwar dismissed it as a ruse.

“This is a ruse (helah). We could have conducted screening without complicating the Parliament proceedings,” he said.

Anwar said the PN government was bent on preventing a vote in the Dewan Rakyat, even if it meant going against the royal institution.

“They refuse any form of vote because they know they have lost the confidence of the MPs. Even after the ruler’s decree, they are still refusing to listen and finding ruses,” he said.

Following the royal rebuke, Anwar said Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun and de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan should also resign.

Azhar had adamantly defended the government’s refusal to allow the emergency ordinances to be debated and voted on.

Takiyuddin, who was singled out by Istana Negara, on Monday announced that the emergency ordinances had been revoked, bypassing the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong and Parliament. MKINI

Growing concern among Malaysians about overcrowding at PPVs

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have expressed concern about overcrowding at vaccination centres (PPV) after images and videos emerged on social media of long queues and large crowds.

This has prompted police to urge employers not to send their staff too early to the vaccination centres in order to avoid overcrowding.

Malaysians have since taken to social media to express their concern.

“People need to stop being selfish. We need to follow SOPs and go for our vaccines according to the time given. Stop being selfish,” said Sujin Son, commenting on a Facebook post by The Star.

“These employers cannot be so selfish. They are endangering the lives of other vaxxers. The police should not only urge these employers to stop but also stop people from overcrowding the PPVs,” Facebook user Ricardo White said.

On Wednesday (July 28), Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said employers were advised to only send their employees for vaccination according to their appointment times.

“We urge them not to send their workers too early as it would lead to crowding.

“Many foreign workers from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Negri Sembilan were sent to the KLCC vaccination centre which led to the situation that went viral,” he said when contacted.

Agreeing with ACP Mohamad Zainal, social media users questioned why these individuals had come early even though walk-ins would only be entertained from Aug 1.

Many feared that the situation could lead to new clusters formed at PPVs.

“This is asking for 20k cases a day. We do not want this,” said Kieran Jeevan.

“The authorities need to take… responsibility to do something about this. Of course employers want to vaccinate their employees, but something needs to be done,” user Izat Izuddin said. – ANN

