Time now to fulfil party decision to withdraw support, says Umno Youth

PETALING JAYA: Umno MPs must convey the Supreme Council’s decision to withdraw support for Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, says its youth wing.

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also urged Muhyiddin to immediately resign after the Palace revealed that the King had not consented to the revocation of the emergency ordinances.

In a statement, Asyraf said it was “a clear violation of his (Muhyiddin’s) oath of office to remain loyal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and defend the Federal Constitution”.

Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration had misled the Parliament, people and country. FMT

Listen to His Majesty, says minister

PETALING JAYA: A federal minister has called for all parties to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s call for the emergency ordinances (EOs) to be tabled and debated in Parliament. “Istana Negara’s statement was expected because of the differing interpretations of the Federal Constitution. For decades, governments have taken for granted how our political system should work,” minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Redzuan Yusof told FMT. He said the powers and roles of the various pillars of the country, from the executive to legislative, to the monarchy and judiciary, are sometimes “unclear”. This, he said, was because, over the years, the balance of power has shifted to the executive which also controlled the legislative branch through a strong majority in Parliament. “The reality is that we need to have discussions over what the different pillars of the country can and cannot, or should and should not do. “We are in a situation where the government has a very thin majority and as such, it is important that the views of all stakeholders from the executive, legislative, judiciary and monarchy are listened to.” Earlier, Istana Negara said Putrajaya had not obtained the King’s consent to revoke the EOs when law minister Takiyuddin Hassan announced the annulment, effective July 21, in the House on Monday. The King said the minister’s statement in Parliament on Monday was “inaccurate” and misled the MPs. MPs have been calling for the issue to be debated on in the Dewan Rakyat.

“It is an unconstitutional and immoral act. They have brought disrepute to the nation. The PM must take personal responsibility,” he said.

Following a Supreme Council meeting on July 8, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that Umno would officially withdraw support for Muhyiddin, and called for him to step down.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin said “a very serious constitutional crisis” had occurred after Istana Negara’s statement today.

The Sabah DAP secretary said the matter could not be resolved if only law minister Takiyuddin Hassan took the fall, as the fiasco was not caused by one individual alone.

“Therefore, the Speaker and also head of the executive, which is the PM, should resign.

“This entire thing is due to the mismanagement by the government in handling Covid-19 and they took it for granted,” he said.

Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau agreed, saying Muhyiddin had “fooled” the Dewan Rakyat.

“This is akin to grabbing the King’s powers,” said the Upko president. “That means the prime minister has to take responsibility and must step down.”

Warisan’s Labuan MP Rozman Isli said the government had set a bad precedent by revoking the EOs without the King’s consent.

“It’s true what (Muar MP) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said just now (in Parliament) that the same thing can be done by future dictators in Malaysia because there are no checks and balances anymore, as it’s a clear disrespect towards the constitution,” he told FMT.

As for calls asking the prime minister to resign, he said Warisan supported the move because in the first place, the present government did not have the majority.

“The trust deficit between the government and the people is also big. We need a government that can focus on the war against Covid-19 and economic recovery, not an unstable one that is desperate to survive.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

