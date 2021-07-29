dyana sofya Retweeted TheVibes.com @thevibesnews In addition, Dewan Rakyat has been adjourned to 5.15pm. According to @RashidHasnon, it has been found that there are two Covid-19 positive cases today. As such, everyone who has been in Parliament today will go through testing.

amirx abd hadi @amirxabdhadi Parlimen ditutup. Konon kes covid. Yang dalam Parlimen tak dibenar keluar. Habis yang ramai-ramai keluar ke rumah Muhyiddin ni apa cerita?

After King’s rebuke, what happens to the emergency laws?

THE King has essentially called the ruling Perikatan Nasional government’s bluff by revealing he has not consented to revoke any emergency laws before the current Emergency ends on Sunday.

So what happens to the laws now?

Will these laws be tabled or laid before both Houses of Parliament – the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara – today before both houses convene next week?

Will the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun allow a motion to stop the clock to allow these laws to be tabled?

As it is, he has stuck to finishing the business of the day by 5.30pm, as Covid-19 infections grow in Parliament House.

And what happens if these laws are not tabled before the Emergency ends because the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has expressly ordered the laws have to be debated in this special sitting called by the government.

The entire process has been derailed from Monday when the government decided to press ahead with briefing the lawmakers on the National Recovery Plan rather than table and debate the emergency laws.

All the MPs knew differently on Monday was the government had confirmed it would not apply for another Emergency despite rising infections and deaths from Covid-19.

As the man in the centre of the storm, Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan said on Monday, “I want to confirm that the government has agreed not to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to extend the Proclamation of Emergency when it ends on August 1.

“The government also decided, according to Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution to revoke the Emergency Ordinances (EO) that was made during the Emergency proclamation, and because it was revoked the issue of annulments (of the Ordinances) is no more relevant.

“Also, all the Emergency Ordinances, a total of six that were made, the federal government has decided to revoke all of them effective July 21, 2021, not today, but on July 21,” he said on Monday, sparking an uproar.

But the minister did not disclose if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to the government’s decision to revoke the EOs.

Azhar stopped the commotion by muting all MPs’ microphones and went ahead with the agenda for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to brief the House about his recovery plans.

Until now, no one has seen the laws the King said should be debated. Or the gazette to confirm the laws have been revoked.

The Emergency from January 11 is set to end on August 1. It came to effect with the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Amendment) Ordinance (EO) 2021 gazetted on January 14.

Some controversial rules in the EO include giving the government power to spend from the country’s coffers as they please without obtaining Parliament’s approval.

The provisions also allow individuals to be compounded up to RM10,000 for breaching movement control order regulations, and up to RM500,000 fines against those found guilty of circulating unverified information or “fake news”. TMI

56 Covid-19 cases in Parliament, says Health D-GA

FIFTY-SIX Covid-19 cases have been detected in Parliament to date, director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

His statement came after lawmakers had urged Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to extend the sitting beyond 5.30pm, and even the number of days. Azhar had rejected the requests, citing a directive from Noor Hisham. According to the director-general, the 56 Covid-19 positive cases involved two MPs, six escort officers and 48 officers from various government agencies. “This brings the positive rate to 2.7%,” Dr Noor Hisham said. “From these 56 positive cases, 39 have not received the full course of their vaccination.” Dr Noor Hisham said based on the investigations and risk assessments conducted yesterday, the positive cases have no epidemiological correlation with each other. He reminded that those who were confirmed positive will not be allowed to attend any parliamentary sessions. “They will be isolated, treated and given a Surveillance and Observation Order (HSO) including those who have had close contact with them before the sitting,” he said, adding four close contacts have been confirmed positive for Covid-19. To date, Dr Noor Hisham said four close contacts have been confirmed positive for Covid-19. “The four close contacts have not been present since the first day of parliament and are being monitored by the health authorities,” he said. Noor Hisham said considering the current situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recommends that the number of physical attendance in Parliament be reduced and the duration of the sitting shortened. This matter was also proposed by Noor Hisham on Monday. He said MOH will continue to monitor the development of the situation in Parliament. A health team from the Kuala Lumpur Health Department and the National Public Health Laboratory (MKAK) are currently stationed at Parliament to coordinate screening for fever and symptoms on all who enter the building. He said as of today, a total of 104 individuals have undergone a self-screening test “RTK-Ag Self Test Kit” using saliva samples and found that all the results were negative. – July 29, 2021.

Parliament adjourned again, this time for Covid-19 test

PARLIAMENT has been adjourned till 5.15pm so that everyone can undergo Covid-19 tests, said Rashid Hasnon.