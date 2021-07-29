TREASON AGAINST THE KING, FRAUD AGAINST PARLIAMENT – APOLOGY ENOUGH? YET IF MUHYIDDIN & ENTIRE CABINET RESIGNS, UMNO TOO OUT OF POWER! WILL THAT DO SUPER-LIARS NAJIB & ZAHID ANY GOOD? ‘IT WAS A MISTAKE, MUHYIDDIN MADE A MISTAKE. IN WESTERN COUNTRIES HE SHOULD RESIGN, BUT THIS IS MALAYSIA,’ EX-AG APANDI, WHO WAS NAJIB’S PRIZED ALLY DURING 1MDB ERA, ADVISES MUHYIDDIN TO APOLOGIZE, SEEK HIS CONSENT OR QUIT

 Apologise to the king, seek his consent or resign, former A-G tells Muhyiddin

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin can seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to apologise, get his consent for the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances, or resign, former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali said today.

He told The Malaysian Insight the government made a mistake in announcing the revocation of the six Emergency Ordinances without first consulting the king.

“Under the law, any revocation of an ordinance has to be done by the Agong. Of course, he acts on advice but he should be consulted and his consent should be obtained first.

“This wasn’t done properly,” Apandi said.

“There are two things that they (the government) can do now. The prime minister can go and seek an audience and apologise and get the king’s consent.

“It was a mistake, he made a mistake. In western countries he should resign, but this is Malaysia.”

Apandi said it is unclear why the current Attorney-General Idrus Harun did not advise the government on what to do.

“The A-G should be in the position to advise them, but it seems like everybody is sleeping.”

On Monday, de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan announced that the Emergency Ordinances had been revoked by the government effective July 21. He said the decision was made in accordance with Article 150 (3) of the federal constitution.

His announcement raised consternation among MPs, with many questioning whether the decision had the king’s consent. Takiyuddin deflected questions, saying he would answer them on Monday, August 2.

A statement by the palace today, however, confirmed that the king was not consulted on the revocation of the ordinances.

The king also said the government’s actions were disrespectful of the principles of rules of law, and paid no heed to the constitutional powers and functions of the Agong.

The statement from the palace added that Takiyuddin and Idrus, during a virtual meeting on July 24, had indicated that the revocation would be made only after it was tabled and debated in Parliament.

“They discussed (July 24), but not sure if the king consented (to the revocation). He only consented for it to be debated,” Apandi said.

“The current government is trying to avoid that (putting it to a vote) because they are scared they will have to resign en bloc. It is all political, not legal.”

He added that if it is a matter of annulling the ordinances, it can be done by the Parliament through a vote without the king’s consent.

The emergency came into effect on January 11 to curb the spread of Covid-19. It is slated to end on August 1.  THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Lawyer: PM, cabinet must resign for ‘committing treason’

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his entire cabinet must resign with immediate effect, according to lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla.

Referring to the statement from Istana Negara this afternoon, he accused the current administration of committing treason against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a Facebook post, Haniff said the current administration also “committed treason against the Federal Constitution and made a fraudulent statement to the Dewan Rakyat.”

In a similar vein, former minister Rafidah Aziz also called for “heads to roll” over the “latest fiasco engulfing the backdoor government”.

“And now there is the revelation that the Agong was not told. This is blatant marginalisation of the king and certainly cannot be condoned.

“This government has clearly ignored the democratic processes as enshrined in the nation’s constitution. Heads must roll or resign,” she added.

The palace, in its statement, said Takiyuddin and Attorney-General Idrus Harun failed to fulfil their promise to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to have the matter debated in Parliament.

The palace said the Agong was “amat dukacita” (very disappointed) that Parliament was informed on July 26 that the ordinances were revoked.

It added that the Agong was also “very disappointed” with Takiyuddin and Idrus’ conduct.

Meanwhile, Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot) said there had been conclusive evidence of an act of treason committed wilfully against the Agong.

“Patriot joins the demands of millions of Malaysians that the leaders in the PN-led government should immediately resign.

“Theirs is an act of treason against our constitutional monarchy and for having had grossly desecrated the Federal Constitution and having acted mala fide (bad faith) in the august House of Parliament.

“Patriot lends its full support for the call for Muhyiddin and his cabinet members to resign immediately and allow a legitimate, responsible government to restore the dignity and sacrosanct Federal Constitution and the constitutional monarchy in leading the nation out of the crises brought upon us,” said president Mohd Arshad Raji in a statement today.

When Takiyuddin made the announcement that the cabinet on July 21 had agreed to revoke all six ordinances, opposition lawmakers were up in arms.

The minister later said he would answer all questions pertaining to the matter next Monday, the final day of the special Parliament sitting.

Below is the list of emergency ordinances promulgated this year:

  • Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021
  • Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021
  • Emergency (Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021
  • Emergency (Essential Powers) (No 2) Ordinance 2021 [Note: Anti-fake news law]
  • Emergency (Essential Powers) (Amendment) ordinance 2021 [Note: Power to use consolidated fund or issue supplementary budget without Parliament scrutiny]
  • Emergency (Offenders Compulsory Attendance) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021

