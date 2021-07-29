TAKIYUDDIN & AG THE SACRIFICIAL LAMBS FOR MUHYIDDIN? – AS MINISTERS & IDRUS HARUN RUSH OVER TO PM’S SUPER-PLUSH MANSION FOR DAMAGE-CONTROL HUDDLE BEFORE PARLIAMENT RESTARTS – AFTER 3RD POSTPONEMENT TO 3.30PM

Cabinet ministers and the attorney-general have arrived at Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence for a conclave.

According to government-owned Bernama TV, they began arriving at 1.30pm – an hour before the Dewan Rakyat sitting was scheduled to resume.

Earlier today, Istana Negara issued a public rebuke against de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan and Attorney-General Idrus Harun.

The palace said that both did not keep their word during an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that the emergency ordinances were to be debated in Parliament.

The palace also accused Takiyuddin of misleading the Dewan Rakyat on the annulment of the emergency ordinances. – MKINI

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat, faced with a crisis after a strong statement by the King, has been suspended for a third time today – to 3.30pm now.

Deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said announced this just after the bell rang at 2.30pm. She said it will resume at 3.30pm, but did not give any explanation on the matter.

The opposition MPs questioned the decision but the microphones were muted immediately.

Earlier, deputy speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon had said the House would go on a 15-minute break after the Palace had released a statement that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had not consented to the revocation of the emergency ordinances (EOs).

After 15 minutes at 12.45pm, Rashid announced that the House would go to recess again and would be back at 2.30pm.

Hearing this, the MPs had questioned if the motion on the EOs would be debated as it was not presented to the King.

Shouts of “derhaka” and calls for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign echoed earlier as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim read out the King’s statement. FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

