KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat erupted into chaos with shouts of “derhaka” (treason) and calls for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to “letak jawatan” (resign) after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong revealed that he had not given consent for the revocation of the emergency ordinances (EOs).

Deputy speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon compounded matters later when he dismissed the King’s statement as just a “media statement”.

Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson), who read out the King’s statement in the Dewan Rakyat today, said this incident showed that Muhyiddin’s administration did not abide by the Federal Constitution or show due respect for the royal institution.

He also said law minister Takiyuddin Hassan had confused the Dewan Rakyat.

“We have not only reached a level of crisis but also betrayal and deceit of Parliament,” he told the House.

Anwar added that Article 150 of the Federal Constitution states that the power to revoke the EOs belongs to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The King is extremely disappointed that the EOs have been revoked although they have not been presented (to receive consent),” he said, adding the government has lied.

“He (Muhyiddin) is not speaking the truth. We ask him to resign,” Anwar added.

Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong) meanwhile questioned why Rashid was protecting the ministers from answering on the matter, after the deputy speaker had called for debates on stimulus packages to continue.

Rashid then drew flak from Anwar after saying the King’s statement was “only a media statement”.

Gobind said that if Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun failed to bring the motion he filed yesterday on the revocation of the EOs, he should resign.

More MPs then demanded Azhar, Muhyiddin and Takiyuddin be present in the Dewan Rakyat. All three were not present at the time.

Some government backbenchers then called for the sitting to be suspended for 15 minutes.

Speaker defends govt decision not to debate emergency, ordinances