BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN TOTTERS – AS TOTALLY ENRAGED MALAYSIANS, BIG WIGS & ORDINARY CITIZENS ALIKE, RISE TOGETHER TO DEMAND HIS RESIGNATION – AFTER HIS REGIME BLATANTLY INSULTS THE KING – FORCING HIS MAJESTY TO MAKE AN UNPRECEDENTED EXPOSE & GIVE A PUBLIC SCOLDING TO THE GOVT OF THE DAY – INDEED ‘IN THE NAME OF GOD, GO!’

PETALING JAYA: “Heads must roll” – this was what former international trade and industry minister Rafidah Aziz said, after the disclosure by the Palace that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had not consented to the revocation of the emergency ordinances (EOs).

“This is blatant marginalisation of the King, and certainly cannot be condoned,” said Rafidah, who just days ago called the government’s revelation of the revocation of the EOs “one of the lowest points in Malaysia’s parliamentary democracy”.

“This government has clearly ignored democratic processes as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” she told FMT, adding that this was “yet another fiasco engulfing this backdoor government”.

Earlier, Istana Negara said Putrajaya did not obtain the King’s consent to revoke the EOs when law minister Takiyuddin Hassan announced the annulment, effective July 21, in the House on Monday.

In a Twitter post, former law minister Zaid Ibrahim called on Muhyiddin Yassin to step down.

“If the prime minister and his Cabinet do not resign today, where do we Malaysians put our faces?” he asked. “Expect a new government next week.”

Zaid said it was time for Umno to take a stand and be true to its promises to defend the honour and integrity of the Malay Rulers.