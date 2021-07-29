ROYAL BOMBSHELL – AGONG DENIES SIGNING OFF ON EO REVOCATION – SCOLDS & EXPOSES TAKIYUDDIN & AG IDRUS – KING ‘VERY SADDENED WHAT WAS APPROVED & AGREED PREVIOUSLY, WHICH WAS TO TABLE & DEBATE THE SUGGESTION TO CANCEL ALL EMERGENCY ORDINANCES IN THE PARLIAMENT, WAS NOT CARRIED OUT’
Agong says yet to approve revocation of Emergency Ordinances, disappointed with Takiyuddin’s premature announcement
KUALA LUMPUR — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong today said that he was “deeply saddened” by de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s assertion in Parliament that the Emergency Ordinances have been revoked.
The Agong also said the minister’s remarks have confused Parliament, and that the announcement was “not accurate”.
Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said that the Agong was upset with the remark by Takiyuddin in Parliament on July 26, that the government had decided not to extend the period of Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances post-August 1.
The Agong noted today that he has not given his assent for the revocation, and that he was not informed of the matter during a virtual meeting with Takiyddin and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.
“Act 150(2B) read together with Act 150(3) of the Federal Constitution, clearly allocates the power to formulate and cancel the Emergency Ordinances to His Majesty.
“Therefore, His Majesty feels very saddened with the statement made in Parliament on July 26, 2021, that the government had cancelled all the Emergency Ordinances which was approved by him throughout the Emergency period, when the cancellation has not yet been approved by His Majesty.
“His Majesty also feels very saddened, as what was approved and agreed previously with Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who is the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun during the virtual audience on July 24, was to table and debate the suggestion to cancel all Emergency Ordinances in the Parliament for the mentioned purposes, was not carried out.” – MALAY MAIL
Istana: Takiyuddin misled Parliament on EO, Agong ‘very disappointed’
De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan had misled Parliament on the annulment of the emergency ordinances, said Istana Negara.
In a statement today, the palace said Takiyuddin and Attorney-General Idrus Harun also did not fulfil their promise to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to have the matter debated in Parliament.
The palace said the Agong was “amat dukacita” (very disappointed) that Parliament was informed on July 26 that the ordinances were revoked.
The Agong was also “very disappointed” with the conduct of Takiyuddin and Idrus.
“During an audience with the Agong on July 24, the agreement that the revocation of the emergency ordinances will be tabled and debated in Parliament for the purpose of annulment was not fulfilled.
“His Majesty also stressed that the statement by the law minister in Parliament on July 26 was inaccurate and has misled the MPs,” said royal comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.
The Agong said Putrajaya’s conduct by seeking the revocation of the emergency ordinances and setting an effective date of July 21 was “tergesa-gesa” (rushed) without tabling the laws in Parliament.
“(The government also issued) conflict and confusing statements in Parliament which not only failed to respect the sovereignty of laws, as contained in the Rukun Negara, and has sidelined the function and powers of His Majesty as the sovereign as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” said Fadil.
While His Majesty was aware that he has to act on the advice of his cabinet, as required under Article 40(1) of the Federal Constitution, he also has a duty to advise and criticise upon “any actions which are unconstitutional”, especially those who are implementing the powers of the Agong.
Under Article 150(2B), the king has the power to promulgate emergency ordinances – laws that exist during an emergency which do not require the approval of Parliament.
The revocation of emergency ordinances is covered in Article 150(2C) and (3) which requires Parliament to decide whether to keep the laws or not.
If the laws are kept, under Article 150(7), they can remain in effect for six months after the expiry of an emergency.
Meanwhile, the Agong urged MPs to focus on problems faced by the public during the ongoing sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.
The king also urged the public to pray to God for protection against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The law minister’s office has not responded to repeated requests for comments on this story.
As of 1pm today, no federal gazettes have been published to state that the emergency ordinances have been annulled.
-MKINI
Parliament suspended till 2.30pm after Istana rebuke
PARLIAMENT has been suspended till 2.30pm after the Istana Negara statement earlier today which saw pandemonium breaking out at the Dewan Rakyat.
“Parliament will now be suspended till 1pm and will resume at 2.30pm,” said Deputy Speaker Rashid Hasnon after a 15-minute break at 12.45pm.
Earlier, Rashid was forced to suspend Parliament at 12.30pm after Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim and the opposition called for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign for going against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree.
At around noon, Istana Negara issued a stern statement against the Perikatan Nasional government.
Singling out Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun’s brother, Attorney-General Idrus Harun, the palace said that both had misled Parliament.
“The king is also disappointed because Takiyuddin and Idrus had, during a virtual meeting with him on July 24, said that the revocation would be made after they had been tabled and debated in Parliament.
“The Agong stresses that Takiyuddin’s remarks on July 26 were inaccurate and had misled Parliament,” said Istana Negara.
Mohd Rashid initially refused to postpone the sitting, saying the statement from the palace was merely a “media statement”.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim sternly told Mohd Rashid not to beat around the bush.
“Deputy speaker, you don’t have to beat around the bush. This is not just a media statement. Don’t belittle the statement from the palace, this is a decree from the King.
“You should postpone this session as this is a serious matter,” Anwar said.
The Perikatan Nasional government is believed to have cancelled the Emergency ordinances after the Malay Sultans said that the Emergency should not be extended after Aug 1.
The Perikatan Nasional government, led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, is also believed to have cancelled the ordinances to avoid facing a vote in Dewan Rakyat after Umno withdrew its support for Muhyiddin earlier this month.
Muhyiddin is also widely believed to have lost the majority in Dewan Rakyat and appears to avoid any situation which requires a Parliament vote. FMT