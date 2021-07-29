ROYAL BOMBSHELL – AGONG DENIES SIGNING OFF ON EO REVOCATION – SCOLDS & EXPOSES TAKIYUDDIN & AG IDRUS – KING ‘VERY SADDENED WHAT WAS APPROVED & AGREED PREVIOUSLY, WHICH WAS TO TABLE & DEBATE THE SUGGESTION TO CANCEL ALL EMERGENCY ORDINANCES IN THE PARLIAMENT, WAS NOT CARRIED OUT’

De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan had misled Parliament on the annulment of the emergency ordinances, said Istana Negara.

In a statement today, the palace said Takiyuddin and Attorney-General Idrus Harun also did not fulfil their promise to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to have the matter debated in Parliament.

The palace said the Agong was “amat dukacita” (very disappointed) that Parliament was informed on July 26 that the ordinances were revoked.

The Agong was also “very disappointed” with the conduct of Takiyuddin and Idrus.

“During an audience with the Agong on July 24, the agreement that the revocation of the emergency ordinances will be tabled and debated in Parliament for the purpose of annulment was not fulfilled.

“His Majesty also stressed that the statement by the law minister in Parliament on July 26 was inaccurate and has misled the MPs,” said royal comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

The Agong said Putrajaya’s conduct by seeking the revocation of the emergency ordinances and setting an effective date of July 21 was “tergesa-gesa” (rushed) without tabling the laws in Parliament.

“(The government also issued) conflict and confusing statements in Parliament which not only failed to respect the sovereignty of laws, as contained in the Rukun Negara, and has sidelined the function and powers of His Majesty as the sovereign as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” said Fadil.

While His Majesty was aware that he has to act on the advice of his cabinet, as required under Article 40(1) of the Federal Constitution, he also has a duty to advise and criticise upon “any actions which are unconstitutional”, especially those who are implementing the powers of the Agong.

Under Article 150(2B), the king has the power to promulgate emergency ordinances – laws that exist during an emergency which do not require the approval of Parliament.

The revocation of emergency ordinances is covered in Article 150(2C) and (3) which requires Parliament to decide whether to keep the laws or not.

If the laws are kept, under Article 150(7), they can remain in effect for six months after the expiry of an emergency.

Meanwhile, the Agong urged MPs to focus on problems faced by the public during the ongoing sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

The king also urged the public to pray to God for protection against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The law minister’s office has not responded to repeated requests for comments on this story.

As of 1pm today, no federal gazettes have been published to state that the emergency ordinances have been annulled.

-MKINI

