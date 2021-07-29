PETALING JAYA: No amount of fuss kicked up in Parliament could bring back those who died from Covid-19, says Najib Razak in again defending his supposed silence in the Dewan Rakyat.
Neither could such “noise” protect Malaysians and guarantee that life would go on, the former prime minister said in a Facebook post tonight.
Najib then took a veiled jab at former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who had berated Umno for failing to take the government to task despite being critical on social media.
“Where’s Umno? In social media, they make so much noise, but in the Dewan Rakyat, they’re all quiet, they don’t say anything,” the Muar MP was quoted as saying after the proceedings on the first day of the special sitting in Parliament on Monday.
However, Najib said that wasn’t his way.
“As the saying goes, ‘empty vessels make the most noise’.”
Najib went on to say that there was also no need for one to spend hours defending their “achievements” or criticising others at length.
He said it was better to instead offer constructive criticism or effective suggestions.
“We have work to do. We are not here just to make noise.”
On Monday, Najib defended himself against criticism for his apparent silence, saying he was not usually the noisy one in Parliament, quipping that he was not “Jelutong or Lid” – referring to Jelutong MP RSN Rayer and Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad.
He also said there was no point in going all out to defend the government or to just criticise Putrajaya, adding that what was needed was leadership to overcome the health and economic crises. FMT
