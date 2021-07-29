ALL EYES ON SUPER HYPOCRITES NAJIB & ZAHID – HIDING BEHIND NOBLE SOUNDING EXCUSES ONLY MAKE THE PEOPLE HATE DISHONEST DUO EVEN MORE – SO WHAT HAPPENS NOW TO UMNO’S THREAT TO PULL OUT AS EXPERTS CONFIRM EMERGENCY NOT REVOKED WITHOUT KING’S CONSENT – WILL NAJIB CONTINUE TO HIDE BEHIND THE DEAD – WHILE ZAHID CONTINUES TO INSIST HE DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT MUHYIDDIN’S SECRET REVOCATION – THE CRISIS IS NOW WORSE THAN BEFORE WITH EMERGENCY UN-REVOKED LEGITIMATELY – YET TOP KLEPTOCRATIC DUO ‘PRETEND DON’T KNOW’, START BLAME GAME WHILE 5-DAY SITTING DRAWS TO A CLOSE – THEN PERHAPS NAJIB & ZAHID WILL SUDDENLY BECOME ‘BRAVE’ AGAIN!

Govt needs king’s consent to revoke emergency ordinances, says expert

YANG di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah must consent to the government’s decision to revoke the emergency and its ordinances, constitutional expert Professor Shad Saleem Faruqi said.He said Article 150(1) of the federal constitution clearly states the king acts on the advice of the prime minister but ultimately, his seal and signature is needed.

“The ordinances that were issued also required the seal and signature of the king, and therefore any revocation would require the same,” Saleem said.

He was commenting on the announcement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Takiyuddin Hassan that the government had decided not to advise the king to extend the emergency beyond August 1, while revoking all six emergency ordinances.

Takiyuddin informed Parliament on Monday that the decision had been made, effective July 21, supposedly in accordance with Article 150 (3) of the federal constitution.

His announcement raised consternation among MPs, with many questioning whether the decision had the king’s consent. Takiyuddin deflected questions, saying he would answer them on Monday August 2.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs have asked that Takiyuddin be referred to the Committee of Privileges for misleading Parliament.

A check on the website of the Attorney-General’s Chambers showed that no new gazette had been published, while the government has not provided any time to debate the emergency or ordinances.

Shad was speaking at the Tun Hussein Onn Chair Lecture Series organised by Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS), where he also touched on constitutional literacy, or rather the lack thereof among Malaysians.

“We should improve constitutional literacy among Malaysians as knowledge of the constitution is a prerequisite to good citizenship and to moderate extremism,” he said.

He added that the constitution should be taught in secondary schools, and universities and short courses must be provided for civil servants and parliamentarians for them to get a better grasp of it.

“The general lack of constitutional literacy and patriotism within the population and administrative elites in many areas – politics and administrative policies – have trumped the constitution.”

Shad, who has been writing articles on constitutional matters over the past 30 years, said most of his academic peers look down upon having their work published in local news.

“They ask me why I do not publish my writings in the Harvard Law Review. My aim is to improve (constitutional) literacy, to take it to as many homes as possible. The rakyat do not read the Harvard Law Review.” TMI

No amount of noise in Dewan will bring back the dead, says Najibemail sharing button

Najib Razak says it is better to offer constructive criticisms or effective suggestions, instead of kicking up a fuss in the Dewan Rakyat. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: No amount of fuss kicked up in Parliament could bring back those who died from Covid-19, says Najib Razak in again defending his supposed silence in the Dewan Rakyat.

Neither could such “noise” protect Malaysians and guarantee that life would go on, the former prime minister said in a Facebook post tonight.

Najib then took a veiled jab at former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who had berated Umno for failing to take the government to task despite being critical on social media.

“Where’s Umno? In social media, they make so much noise, but in the Dewan Rakyat, they’re all quiet, they don’t say anything,” the Muar MP was quoted as saying after the proceedings on the first day of the special sitting in Parliament on Monday.

However, Najib said that wasn’t his way.

“As the saying goes, ‘empty vessels make the most noise’.”

Najib went on to say that there was also no need for one to spend hours defending their “achievements” or criticising others at length.

He said it was better to instead offer constructive criticism or effective suggestions.

“We have work to do. We are not here just to make noise.”

On Monday, Najib defended himself against criticism for his apparent silence, saying he was not usually the noisy one in Parliament, quipping that he was not “Jelutong or Lid” – referring to Jelutong MP RSN Rayer and Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad.

He also said there was no point in going all out to defend the government or to just criticise Putrajaya, adding that what was needed was leadership to overcome the health and economic crises. FMT

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

