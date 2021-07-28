SACK UMNO 9 – OTHERWISE SHADDUP, ZAHID! INSTEAD OF OFFERING LAME EXCUSES ONLY THE LIKES OF ‘CRAZED TO BE PM’ ANWAR COULD SWALLOW, ZAHID INSISTS UMNO DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT MUHYIDDIN’S SECRET EO REVOCATION – EVEN THOUGH IT WAS A CABINET DECISION! IF ZAHID NOT LYING, WHY DOESN’T HE DEMAND EXPLANATION FROM CABINET CLUSTER & TAKE DISCIPLINARY ACTION – OR IS THE GRAVY TRAIN SIMPLY TOO MARVELLOUS TO FOREGO?

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed his party had no prior knowledge that the emergency ordinances had been “revoked”.

This is despite the fact that nine cabinet ministers, including the deputy prime minister, come from the party.

He contended that this was why Umno should not be blamed for Perikatan Nasional (PN)’s “failings”.

“Umno did not even know that emergency ordinances were cancelled since July 21 even though a handful of MPs from Umno have joined the federal government.

“This is among the evidence why Umno cannot be linked to the federal government’s failings.

“This is because MPs from Umno work for a federal government named PN. And not for a federal government named BN that lost GE14 as a result of slander,” Zahid (above) said today in a statement on Facebook.

On Monday (July 26), de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan told the Dewan Rakyat that the emergency ordinances were “revoked” five days prior.

The date coincides with last week’s cabinet meeting.

However, Takiyuddin has refused to clarify why there is no gazette on the said revocation or how the legality of fines issued after July 21 will be affected.

Elaborating, Zahid sought to distance Umno from PN by using a sports analogy.

“This is like in sports when a player from Team A is imported and paid to play for Team B.

“If Team B fails, should Team A be blamed also?

“These are two different organisations. They are organised differently. Their ways and philosophies are also different,” he argued.

Like many quarters, Zahid questioned why Takiyuddin dodged questions on whether the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had assented to the said revocation, as required by the Federal Constitution.

“When something ‘simple’ like this can’t be answered, it is as if tricks were involved,” the Bagan Datuk MP said in a separate statement this evening.

MKINI

.