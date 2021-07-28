NEW COVID CASES SHOOT BACK TO 17,405 – AS AIDILADHA BREAK STARTS TO KICK IN

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported a record 17,405 Covid-19 cases and 143 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 1,061,476.

He said there were 12,373 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 877,812.

There are 175,113 active cases with a record-high 1,016 patients being treated in intensive care and 529 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the 143 deaths take the number of fatalities to 8,551.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 7,171.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,880), Kedah (1,112), Sabah (913), Negeri Sembilan (863), Johor (767), Penang (760), Kelantan (532), Melaka (531), Terengganu (490), Sarawak (464), Pahang (429), Perak (406), Putrajaya (68), Labuan (16) and Perlis (3).

There were 17,399 local infections today, comprising 14,341 Malaysians and 3,058 foreigners, as well as six imported cases.

The 143 who died comprised 123 Malaysians and 20 foreigners. All but 29 had existing medical conditions while a total of 14 were brought in dead (BID).

Selangor also reported the highest number of fatalities with 41, followed by Negeri Sembilan (21), Johor (17), Kuala Lumpur (14), Perak (11), Kedah (10), Sabah (9), Melaka (7), Penang (5), Kelantan (5) and Pahang (3).

Noor Hisham also said that as of yesterday, the country’s Covid-19 infectivity rate stood at 1.14.

Terengganu recorded the highest R-nought level with 1.30, followed by Terengganu (1.27), Kedah, Johor and Sabah (1.23 each), Penang (1.21), Perak (1.20), Putrajaya (1.18), Kuala Lumpur (1.14), Selangor (1.12), Pahang (1.10), Melaka (1.09), Sarawak (1.01), Negeri Sembilan (0.98), and Labuan (0.63).

