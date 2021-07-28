PRETENDING TO BE ‘GOOD GUY’ OR NOT, KHAIRY WANTS CASE AGAINST PORTAL CODE-BLUE DROPPED – EVEN THOUGH IT EXPOSED AN OUTBREAK AT ONE OF HIS MEGA CENTRES & HOW AUTHORITIES TRIED TO HIDE CASES AFTER FAILING TO COMPLY WITH SOPs – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN REGIME IS ACCUSED OF TRYING TO HIDE THE IDENTITY OF ONE OF ITS MPs WHO REFUSED VACCINATION DUE TO RELIGIOUS BELIEFS

Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is in charge of the country’s vaccination programme, told the Dewan Rakyat today that he would speak to the relevant agencies into “letting go” of the issue.
“Although the decision to investigate or charge is out of my job scope, in spirit, I agree that no action should be taken against anyone who does a report that aims at improving the condition at our vaccination centres.
“I will discuss with the relevant bodies and law enforcement agencies to make sure that we just let go of what happened, as the report was made in the spirit of improving our National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,” he said.
In its July 18 report, the portal claimed that the authorities failed to adequately act after Covid-19 cases were discovered at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), which CITF uses as one of its vaccination centres.
Quoting volunteers at SCCC, the report claimed authorities hid Covid-19 cases and failed to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) or conduct mass testing following the outbreak.
In response, the CITF on July 19 issued a statement disputing the article and stressed that immediate action was taken after they discovered seven personnel at the centre tested positive for Covid-19 on July 11.
Following this, on July 26, police hauled up CodeBlue editor-in-chief Boo Su-Lyn for questioning at the Shah Alam police headquarters.
In a statement, the portal said Boo was being investigated under Section 505 of the Penal Code relating to statements conducing to public mischief, which carries a punishment of up to two years imprisonment, a fine or both upon conviction.
She is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which relates to the improper use of network facilities or services. MKINI
MP claims fellow lawmaker may have skipped vaccination due to faith
An opposition parliamentarian has claimed there was speculation a lawmaker who skipped the Covid-19 vaccine may have done so because of religious beliefs.
Debating on the third day of the special Parliament sitting today, Akmal Nasir (Harapan-Johor Bahru) urged Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to name those who did not take the vaccine.
“We know the speaker announced a few of the MPs had not been vaccinated, but speculation is rife at the (Parliament) foyer that an MP was not vaccinated due to (religious) beliefs,” he said when debating the nation’s vaccination drive today.
“I believe vaccination will not impact our faith. So, please fulfill our responsibility as the people’s representatives,” Akmal (above) added.
On July 23, Azhar said four out of 220 MPs had not been vaccinated for certain reasons while the majority of MPs have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines.
He did not disclose what the reasons were.
Another 35 MPs had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
While the government has stepped up efforts to vaccinate the country’s adult population, Putrajaya still appears to be facing vaccine hesitation among the public.
As of July 26, a total of 20.13 million or 61.7 percent of the population registered themselves for vaccination. Of this figure, only 18.8 million of them are from the adult population above 18 years old.
The government is targeting to fully vaccinate 100 percent of the adult population by October.
MKINI
.