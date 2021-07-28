DAY 3 – AND STILL NO SIGN FROM MUHYIDDIN – IS EO CANCELLED OR NOT? SURELY MALAYSIA’S LEADERS NOT SO ‘KAMPUNG’ STANDARD AS THIS!

A lawmaker has demanded clarity after two ministers gave conflicting answers on whether emergency ordinances (EOs) had been revoked, or were in the process of being revoked.

Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (Pakatan Harapan-Kulim Bandar Bharu) said this was despite both de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan (above) and Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa attending the same cabinet meeting on July 21.

“Kota Bharu (Takiyuddin) unilaterally announced the revocation, but more confusingly Ketereh (Annuar) said yesterday it was still in the process.

“This is confusing because both ministers attended the cabinet meeting on July 21,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Saifuddin said this while debating the briefing by de facto vaccination minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

At present, there is no gazette to prove that emergency ordinances had been revoked effective July 21 as claimed by Takiyuddin.

There is also no clarity on whether the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had assented to revoking the emergency laws.

However, Saifuddin was resigned to the fact that Takiyuddin will only give answers on Monday, as had been decided by Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

“There must be clarity. If it (comes on) Monday, then on Monday lah,” he said.

Earlier, two MPs revealed they had submitted motions to refer Takiyuddin to the Rights and Privileges Committee for confusing the Dewan Rakyat with his revocation announcement.

The motions were filed by Hanipa Maidin (Harapan-Sepang) and Gobind Singh Deo (Harapan-Puchong).

They had sought a ruling from Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon, who was presiding over the lower house at the start of today’s session, on whether this would be debated.

However, Rashid informed this would be decided by Azhar. The speaker later said he was still reviewing the motions.