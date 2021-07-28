DAY 3 – AND STILL NO SIGN FROM MUHYIDDIN – IS EO CANCELLED OR NOT? SURELY MALAYSIA’S LEADERS NOT SO ‘KAMPUNG’ STANDARD AS THIS!

MP: Two ministers, one meeting, different answers on whether EOs revoked

A lawmaker has demanded clarity after two ministers gave conflicting answers on whether emergency ordinances (EOs) had been revoked, or were in the process of being revoked.

Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (Pakatan Harapan-Kulim Bandar Bharu) said this was despite both de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan (above) and Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa attending the same cabinet meeting on July 21.

“Kota Bharu (Takiyuddin) unilaterally announced the revocation, but more confusingly Ketereh (Annuar) said yesterday it was still in the process.

“This is confusing because both ministers attended the cabinet meeting on July 21,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

At present, there is no gazette to prove that emergency ordinances had been revoked effective July 21 as claimed by Takiyuddin.

There is also no clarity on whether the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had assented to revoking the emergency laws.

However, Saifuddin was resigned to the fact that Takiyuddin will only give answers on Monday, as had been decided by Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

“There must be clarity. If it (comes on) Monday, then on Monday lah,” he said.

Earlier, two MPs revealed they had submitted motions to refer Takiyuddin to the Rights and Privileges Committee for confusing the Dewan Rakyat with his revocation announcement.

The motions were filed by Hanipa Maidin (Harapan-Sepang) and Gobind Singh Deo (Harapan-Puchong).

They had sought a ruling from Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon, who was presiding over the lower house at the start of today’s session, on whether this would be debated.

However, Rashid informed this would be decided by Azhar. The speaker later said he was still reviewing the motions.

MPs demand Takiyuddin face select committee for misleading Parliament

OPPOSITION MPs today asked for Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan to be referred to the Committee of Privileges for misleading Parliament on the matter of revoking emergency laws.

Gobind Singh (Puchong-PH) and Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (Sepang-PH) filed the motions for the referral.

“We want Dewan Rakyat to decide to refer Takiyuddin to the Committee of Privileges for misleading Parliament in the past few days. The speaker must also decide whether the Dewan Rakyat can debate this issue,” said Gobind this morning.

Deputy Speaker Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat-PN) said the Speaker’s Office will respond later.

When pressed for clarification, including whether the decision had the king’s consent, the minister in charge of law and parliamentary affairs replied that he would only answer questions on the following Monday.

Yesterday, citing Standing Orders (14)(1)(g), Gobind said Takiyuddin must explain the furtive manner in which the laws were revoked.

“This is an important issue… an issue of public interest. We want to know what happened on July 21,” Gobind said.

“Did the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consent to the revocation of the emergency proclamation and did it follow procedure?”

Gobind said the MPs were not informed of the process.

Hanipa, meanwhile, had said the revocation of emergency laws would have legal implications.

“This is uncertainty. It is not good for the country and investors. Ordinances must not only be debated, but also laid down in the House. There must be a resolution on the proclamation,” Hanipa said.

The Committee of Privileges examines and decides on matters relating to powers and privileges referred to it by the House.

It has the power to sanction MPs for infringements such as making misleading or insulting statements in Parliament.

It is chaired by Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun with Mohd Fasciae Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam-PN), Mohamad Alamin (Kimanis-BN), Nik Muhamad Zawawi Salleh (Pasir Puteh-PN), Wilson Ugak (Hulu Rajang-GPS), Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (Hang Tuah Jaya-PH) and Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor-PH) as members.

Hanipa said Takiyuddin had made five misleading statements yesterday on the government’s decision to revoke the laws.

“Until now the cancellation of these ordinances have not been announced in an official statement or the federal gazette, read Hanipa’s motion to Parliament.

The former deputy law minister said Takiyuddin had also failed to answer whether the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had assented to the cancellation.

“As such, Takiyuddin has misled and insulted the Dewan Rakyat and should be referred to the Committee of Privileges,” said Hanipa.

The Speaker’s Office received Hanipa’s motion yesterday.  TMI

