KHAIRY & ADHAM BABA – TWO OF THE MINISTERS RESPONSIBLE FOR BUNGLING & DEEPENING COVID CRISIS – RUSH TO HIDE BEHIND ‘1.07 MIL VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED OVER THE PAST 2 DAYS’ – BUT NO EXPLANATION WHY THEY WERE SO SLOW, FORCING MALAYSIANS TO LOSE LIVELIHOODS & EVEN THEIR LIVES OVER THE PAST YEAR – AND STILL KHAIRY REFUSES TO ACCOUNT FOR HOW MUCH OF RM5 BIL HAS BEEN SPENT ON VACCINES – WHILE ADHAM TOTALLY OMITS TO UPDATE PARLIAMENT ON MOH’S ‘TESTING & TRACING STRATEGY’, PERHAPS FOR FEAR OF GETTING CAUGHT OVER ‘MANIPULATION OF DATA’ TO DUPE THE PUBLIC

Vaccination rate: From Feb to June, 2021 – 8 million doses.
July alone – More than 10 million doses. – TWITTER.COM

Reveal how much of RM5 billion spent on vaccines, BNM told

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia has been called on to reveal how much of the RM5 billion withdrawn from the National Trust Fund (KWAN) has been spent to procure vaccines.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said he had come to understand that the full RM5 billion had not yet been used, and said the central bank should reveal what has been used so far in the interests of transparency and accountability.

He said this was of particular importance now that the emergency ordinance allowing the government to withdraw funds from KWAN was revoked on July 21, according to law minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

“The revocation of the ordinances may result in the government having to find other sources of funding to make up for any shortfall of the RM5 billion,” the former finance minister said in a statement.

Lim hit out at the government’s mixed messaging after federal territories minister Annuar Musa said yesterday the ordinances were “in the process” of being revoked, contradicting Takiyuddin’s assertion that they had already been annulled.

“No wonder Malaysia is plunging towards becoming a failed state when ministers attending the same Cabinet meeting cannot even be consistent and speak on the same script on such an important matter,” he said. FMT

Khairy: 1.07 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered over last two days

PETALING JAYA: Over a million vaccine doses have been administered over the past two days, says Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Based on the data, we have administered a total of 1.07mil doses,” the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said when briefing lawmakers in Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday (July 28).

He said that two records were set with 553,871 doses administered on Tuesday (July 27) and 512,000 doses on Monday. (July 26).

“Based on the data from Oxford University’s Our World in Data website, Malaysia is now one of the fastest countries in the world when it comes to per-capita vaccinations,” said Khairy.

Khairy – the coordinating minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme – added that Malaysia has surpassed developed countries such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand in providing a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine for its population.

He said the drive to speed up the vaccination process saw an approximate-124% increase in doses given in June and July.

As of Tuesday (July 26), Khairy said that 20,134,971 individuals or 67.1% of the population have registered to be vaccinated. ANN

Critical contact tracing strategy missing from Adham’s Parliament speech – Pua

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba has been criticised for avoiding the “find, trace, test, isolate and support (FTTIS)” strategy, during his speech in Parliament yesterday.

In a statement today, Damansara MP Tony Pua said it was “completely surreal” that Adham’s 55-minute speech did not mention FTTIS even once when it was a critical component of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), outlined in Chapter 10.

The NRP report had stated that Covid-19 infectivity rates can be reduced by at least 40 percent when 80 percent of close contacts are traced and quarantined within four days of isolating the index case.

Pua argued that FTTIS was the single most important strategy in Chapter 10 with a focus on “mass expansion of testing”.

Adham, said Pua, never briefed Parliament on how this strategy will be implemented and instead read out testing numbers carried out to date.

“There was zero mention on the testing strategy going forward,” said Pua, who has lately been releasing statements almost daily to shine a spotlight on “positivity rate”, which averaged at 11.39 percent over the past week.

The World Health Organisation had recommended that governments run enough tests to keep the positivity rate below 5 percent.

Pua said that if the FTTIS strategy was critical to the success of the NRP, then the role of the Health Ministry was to implement the strategy.

“Our biggest concern now, however, is the fear that the NRP, while well-intended and contains critical strategies like FTTIS, the health minister and his ministry are unaligned and living on another planet.

“That will ensure another failure by the current Perikatan Nasional government in battling the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure that the rakyat’s misery will be further compounded,” he said.

Pua said that if Adham cannot align himself with the NRP, the latter should resign or be sacked and replaced with a competent minister. MKINI

