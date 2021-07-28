Vaccination rate: From Feb to June, 2021 – 8 million doses. July alone – More than 10 million doses. – TWITTER.COM Reveal how much of RM5 billion spent on vaccines, BNM told

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia has been called on to reveal how much of the RM5 billion withdrawn from the National Trust Fund (KWAN) has been spent to procure vaccines.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said he had come to understand that the full RM5 billion had not yet been used, and said the central bank should reveal what has been used so far in the interests of transparency and accountability.

He said this was of particular importance now that the emergency ordinance allowing the government to withdraw funds from KWAN was revoked on July 21, according to law minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

“The revocation of the ordinances may result in the government having to find other sources of funding to make up for any shortfall of the RM5 billion,” the former finance minister said in a statement.

Lim hit out at the government’s mixed messaging after federal territories minister Annuar Musa said yesterday the ordinances were “in the process” of being revoked, contradicting Takiyuddin’s assertion that they had already been annulled.

“No wonder Malaysia is plunging towards becoming a failed state when ministers attending the same Cabinet meeting cannot even be consistent and speak on the same script on such an important matter,” he said. FMT

