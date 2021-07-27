UMNO’S SLIME OF SLIMES OR NOT, ANNUAR MUSA THE FIRST TO RISE FROM THE MUHYIDDIN SWAMP AND BACKPEDAL – NOW SAYS EO ‘IN THE PROCESS’ OF BEING REVOKED – EVEN HAS THE CHEEK TO LECTURE THE PUBLIC WHO SAW PAS’ TAKIYUDDIN TELLING PARLIAMENT ‘EO HAD BEEN REVOKED’ THEY WERE NOT ‘OBSERVING THE POINT WELL WHEN READING OR SHARING THE NEWS. THE EMERGENCY WAS NOT CANCELLED. IT DOESN’T NEED TO BE’

There is more confusion on the status of the emergency ordinances following a startling claim by Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa.

While his colleague de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan told Parliament yesterday that the emergency ordinances were “revoked”, Annuar said it was “in the process”.

“One needs to observe (this point) when reading or sharing news. The emergency was not cancelled. It doesn’t need to be.

“The March 11, 2021 (sic) proclamation states that emergency expires on Aug 1. The question of an announcement (on the end of the emergency) does not arise.

“Yang dalam proses (what’s in the process is) revocation of the emergency ordinances,” wrote Annuar on Twitter today.

This was in response to an article on Umno Online citing his Umno colleague Shahril Hamdan’s opinion on the emergency ordinances.

Earlier today, Takiyuddin refused to entertain repeated queries on whether the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to the revocation of the emergency ordinances.

De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan

This was despite opposition MPs’ warning that there are huge implications on those with pending court cases. The Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun insisted that Takiyuddin can only respond on Monday.

One backbencher argued that if the emergency was not debated now, it would be academic to do so by Monday (Aug 2), since the emergency expires on Aug 1. Azhar did not relent.

Below is the list of emergency ordinances promulgated this year: