‘THIS IS A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY’ – MUHYIDDIN REGIME, ALREADY ACCUSED OF BEING A MURDEROUS REGIME FOR MALAYSIA’S UNPRECEDENTED COVID DEATH TOLL, GETS A REAL WARNING FROM THE OPPOSITION – ‘WE CAN TOLERATE GAFFES BUT NOT 8,000 DEATHS,’ DAP’S KOR MING MINCES NO WORDS – WHILE EVEN EX-MINISTER DR DZUL, KNOWN FOR HIS COOL, THUMPS THE TABLE IN FRUSTATION AT THE ‘UNNECESSARY DEATHS’

We can tolerate gaffes but not 8,000 deaths, Adham told

KUALA LUMPUR: The health minister’s mistakes such as his “warm water” and “Spanish fly” fiascos can be forgiven, but not the loss of 8,000 lives to Covid-19 due to poor policies, says a Perak MP.

Nga Kor Ming (PH-Teluk Intan) said Dr Adham Baba’s speech in the Dewan Rakyat today lacked proposals to overcome the pandemic.

He also said there had not been any attempts to analyse why the government failed.

“If you’re not fit for the job, nothing personal, please give the chance for others to prove that (they can do it) – to save Malaysians,” he said today.

Nga also claimed that nine vaccination centres (PPVs) in Perak had been forced to close due to inadequate vaccine supply.

“But at the same time, the government allows Pharmaniaga to sell 14 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine,” he said, while claiming that Majuperak was also allowed to sell each dose at RM388.

“This is a crime against humanity.”

In a Sinar Harian report on July 14, Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad had denied that PPVs in the state were being closed due to a lack of vaccines.

However, on July 23, Utusan Malaysia reported Saarani as saying the state was unable to vaccinate 40% of its population due to slow delivery of vaccines.

Meanwhile, Dr Kelvin Yii (PH-Bandar Kuching) said Adham’s most basic responsibility as health minister was to protect the medical fraternity.

He urged the health ministry to immediately cease all investigations and disciplinary action against junior doctors who took part in yesterday’s hartal.

“If you can do one right thing, YB minister, please protect the rights and welfare of doctors under the ministry’s purview,” said Yii.

“Your duty is to investigate and solve any issues, not blame those who exposed such issues.”

Yii also called for the health ministry to conduct a study on its human resources needs, a review on medical school admissions and health financing reforms, among others. FMT

