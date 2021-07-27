‘SLEEPING BEAUTY’ ABANG JO DOZES ON THE JOB – WHAT DOES HE MEAN ‘WHEN EMERGENCY ENDS’? MUHYIDDIN HAS ALREADY REVOKED EMERGENCY RULE NATIONWIDE SINCE JULY 21 – COUNTDOWN TO SARAWAK STATE ELECTION HAS ALREADY BEGUN – ABANG JO HAD BETTER BRUSH HIS TEETH & RUSH TO FIX AN AUDIENCE WITH AGONG IF HE WANTS ROYAL ADVICE ON MUHYIDDIN’S LATEST ‘CIRIT’ BOMBSHELL

CM says Sarawak poll could be held under right conditions

KUCHING: Sarawak will seek the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on whether to proceed with the state election or otherwise.

Chief minister Abang Johari Openg said although the Emergency was not going to be extended, there were three things that needed to be considered.

“One is the Covid-19 situation, whether our Covid situation has improved based on the figures. Two is whether the Election Commission (EC) has finalised the SOPs for that sort of situation.

“Three, as far as we are concerned, health is more important. We do not want that (election) to be the cause of this (worsening situation) as what had happened in Sabah,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) here today.

He was asked whether the state elections would be held soon with the lifting of the Emergency.

Abang Johari said, on the other hand, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would also need a new mandate from the people in order to continue leading the state.

He said it would now be up to the strategic agencies such as the health ministry and the EC to weigh all the factors.

“So, just wait for what happens between one and two weeks. Once the Emergency ends, the election needs to be held within 60 days but we must make sure that the situation is conducive. In other words, when there is improvement in our Covid-19 situation or the people will be scared to come out to vote,” he added. FMT

