AS NEW CASES SHOOT BACK UP TO 16,117 AFTER PLUNGING ‘MIRACULOUSLY’ TO BELOW 15K ON 1ST DAY OF MUHYIDDIN’S ‘SPECIAL SITTING’ – MAHATHIR WARNS ‘POLITICIANS NOT SMART ENOUGH TO HANDLE PANDEMIC’

Penang (618) reported a record number of new cases. Penang is already in Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan. A third of Penang’s adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

Selangor (6,616), Kuala Lumpur (2,457) and Kedah (1,000) are still reporting Covid-19 cases in the triple digits.

As of today, no where in the country qualifies for Phase 2 of the NRP, except for Perlis.

Sampling numbers will only be released by the Health Ministry later this evening.

Johor (907)

Sabah (741)

Malacca (674)

Negeri Sembilan (669)

Kelantan (592)

Perak (583)

Sarawak (405)

Pahang (403)

Terengganu (317)

Putrajaya (122)

Labuan (11)

Perlis (2) – MKINI

Politicians not smart enough to handle pandemic, Dr Mahathir says

Politicians don’t have the intelligence to be able to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and the job should be given to a body of experts, says former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, July 27, 2021.