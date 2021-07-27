AS NEW CASES SHOOT BACK UP TO 16,117 AFTER PLUNGING ‘MIRACULOUSLY’ TO BELOW 15K ON 1ST DAY OF MUHYIDDIN’S ‘SPECIAL SITTING’ – MAHATHIR WARNS ‘POLITICIANS NOT SMART ENOUGH TO HANDLE PANDEMIC’

Politics | July 27, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Covid-19 (July 27): 16,117 new cases, trending up in Penang

The Health Ministry today reported 16,117 new Covid-19 case.

Penang (618) reported a record number of new cases. Penang is already in Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan. A third of Penang’s adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

Selangor (6,616), Kuala Lumpur (2,457) and Kedah (1,000) are still reporting Covid-19 cases in the triple digits.

As of today, no where in the country qualifies for Phase 2 of the NRP, except for Perlis.

Sampling numbers will only be released by the Health Ministry later this evening.

Selangor (6,616)
Kuala Lumpur (2,457)
Kedah (1,000)
Johor (907)
Sabah (741)
Malacca (674)
Negeri Sembilan (669)
Penang (618)
Kelantan (592)
Perak (583)
Sarawak (405)
Pahang (403)
Terengganu (317)
Putrajaya (122)
Labuan (11)
Perlis (2)  – MKINI

Politicians not smart enough to handle pandemic, Dr Mahathir says

Politicians don’t have the intelligence to be able to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and the job should be given to a body of experts, says former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, July 27, 2021.
WHILE politicians may be smart, they lack the intelligence to handle the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Mahathir Mohamad told the Dewan Rakyat today.The Langkawi MP said politicians should not meddle in the National Recovery Council, which should be manned by professionals.

The council, to be chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, would look into efforts to execute the National Recovery Plan (NRP) smoothly and further strengthen Covid-19 pandemic containment strategies.

Dr Mahathir said, however, that politicians should not interfere because they only prioritise political mileage over containing the virus.

Listing down more blunders, he said, when the emergency was declared, the daily case count went up to 5,000 and the daily tally shot up to 17,000 after the NRP was announced.

He said this only goes to show that decisions made on the basis of politics were not fruitful in containing the pandemic.

This is why, he said, there is a need for a body of experts to deal with the pandemic. TMI

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle