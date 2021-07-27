SURELY THE AGONG CAN NO LONGER KEEP QUIET – IS MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT LEGAL NOW? – IS EVERYTHING THEY DO AFTER JULY 21 ILLEGITIMATE? EVEN NAJIB, WHOSE UMNO PARTY IS PART OF THE PN GOVT, STARTS TO QUESTION MUHYIDDIN’S DARING EO REVOCATION – AND ANOTHER SENIOR LEADER RAFIDAH MINCES NO WORDS – ‘THIS IS THE LOWEST I CAN TOLERATE & MANY OF US CAN TOLERATE’

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has questioned the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government from July 21 to Aug 1.

This comes after yesterday’s announcement by law minister Takiyuddin Hassan that all six emergency ordinances had been revoked since July 21.

Najib said it raised many questions in terms of the rule of law and the legality of the current administration until the end of the emergency proclamation.

“In my opinion, the statement yesterday was very confusing for the people and the Dewan Rakyat. An accurate, detailed and clear explanation must be made before it raises further questions,” the Pekan MP told a press conference today.

Najib also asked whether the annulment of the emergency ordinances had followed the due process of law.

He said it usually involved the Cabinet advising the King who would then give his consent before it can be gazetted.

“This was not clarified,” he said.

Najib went on to ask if the annulment of emergency ordinances could be backdated or be applied retrospectively.

He asked if this meant whether any actions taken by the authorities after July 21 were no longer relevant according to the rule of law. FMT

