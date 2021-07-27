BEWARE MALAYSIA – NOW COVID-19 FOUND IN FROZEN MEATS – CAMBODIA SAYS BUFFALO MEAT IMPORTED FROM INDIA TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

MoH’s director general Hok Kim Cheng said in a statement dated July 19 and released to the media on Tuesday that the samples of frozen buffalo meat had been taken for laboratory testing by the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia.

“As a result, three out of five containers loaded with frozen buffalo meat imported from India by Bovini Food Co., LTD and Ashary Investment & Construction Co., LTD tested positive for SARS-CoV-2,” he said.

Kun Nhim, director general of the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE), said the contaminated meat would be burned down in accordance with health measures.

The South-East Asian nation first imposed a temporary ban on the import of frozen meats and other frozen items from India on May 1 due to a fear of Covid-19 virus contamination, but lifted it on June 19.

– Xinhua / ANN

