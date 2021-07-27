BEWARE MALAYSIA – NOW COVID-19 FOUND IN FROZEN MEATS – CAMBODIA SAYS BUFFALO MEAT IMPORTED FROM INDIA TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
Cambodia says frozen buffalo meat imported from India tests positive for Covid-19
PHNOM PENH (Xinhua): Cambodia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced that frozen buffalo meat shipped in from India tested positive for Covid-19.
“As a result, three out of five containers loaded with frozen buffalo meat imported from India by Bovini Food Co., LTD and Ashary Investment & Construction Co., LTD tested positive for SARS-CoV-2,” he said.
Kun Nhim, director general of the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE), said the contaminated meat would be burned down in accordance with health measures.
The South-East Asian nation first imposed a temporary ban on the import of frozen meats and other frozen items from India on May 1 due to a fear of Covid-19 virus contamination, but lifted it on June 19.
– Xinhua / ANN
.