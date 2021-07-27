PARLIAMENT | The federal government is embarking on mass testing for Covid-19 “too late”, said Dzulkefly Ahmad (Harapan-Kuala Selangor), who predicted Covid-19 figures would continue to rise despite the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Back when Selangor was recording around 4,000 new Covid-19 cases daily, he said he believed it was actually around 10,000 a day, due to the low number of tests being done.

“The Health Ministry is too slow, they just want to start mass testing only when the NRP came around.

“It is too little, too late. That is why the numbers will not go down for now and I predict it will get worse.

“I predicted that Selangor was at 10,000 when the numbers were only around 3,000 to 4,000. People got angry at me but that is the data and the science,” Dzulkefly said during the Dewan Rakyat session today.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba presented his briefing on Malaysia’s action plan to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in Parliament.

Dzulkefly, who is the former health minister, also stressed the importance of an efficient and accurate contact tracing system.

The current contact tracing methods being used in Malaysia are lacking compared to the fully automated contact tracing practised by other countries, he said.

“Do not misunderstand that sporadic cases mean it is unlinked to any cluster. Whether it is unlinked to a cluster or not can be identified.

“But why can we not identify this? Because we did not follow the chain of transmission.

Former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad

“That is the role of contact tracing. If it (our contact tracing system) relies on MySejahtera, which is semi-manual, if not fully manual, that is just a QR-scanning app because we cannot fully automate it,” he said.

He said that in countries such as South Korea and Singapore, they not only utilise such apps, but also Bluetooth, among other technologies, to trace close contacts.

Dzulkefly, who is the Selangor Taskforce for Covid-19 chairperson, also slammed the federal government for not sharing enough granular data on infections, which is crucial to fight the pandemic.

“You want us to fight, you push us to the ring, but you blind us and tie our hands behind,” he said. MKINI

