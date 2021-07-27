PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today said the government’s “harried and hurried” manner in revoking the emergency ordinances was a sign of a failed state, calling for those who had paid fines after July 21 to be refunded.
He said law minister Takiyuddin Hassan did not provide “certainty, clarity and consistency” in his announcement in Parliament yesterday, and the revocation had not been gazetted.
Opposition MPs and lawyers said such revocation could only be approved by the King or through a vote in both houses of Parliament.
Lim said reluctance to clear the air raised doubts if the emergency ordinances still had a legal basis, including the validity of the 2,200 compound notices issued between July 21 and 25.
“Until this legal confusion is resolved, the government should instruct the authorities to revert to the previous maximum compounds of RM1,000 for individuals or RM10,000 for corporate bodies, as well as refund those who paid above that amount for compounds issued after July 21,” he added in a statement. FMT
Answer now on EO revocation fiasco, not Monday, demand MPs
KUALA LUMPUR: As opposition MPs angrily demanded that de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan explain the sudden revocation of the emergency ordinances on July 21, the minister said he was merely following the Speaker’s ruling that the matter be explained on Monday.
Takiyuddin said that was the ruling made by Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun yesterday.
They demanded that Takiyuddin answer if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was presented with the revocation request and had agreed to the matter.
Fahmi Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) questioned the logic of waiting until Monday as people were still being compounded for breaching the ordinances.
“Who is going to pay their compound fines?” he asked.
Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) said the government should be honest and own up if it had not presented the revocation request to the King.
“The minister could have said it was in the process of being presented. Isn’t this easier? Why wait till Monday?” he asked.
He said the government should just admit if it had made a mistake.
“Just admit it. If not, there will not be any confidence in the leadership of this government,” Anwar added.
Earlier, Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong) demanded Takiyuddin explain the matter, citing Standing Order 14(1)(g).
Gobind said the Dewan Rakyat was informed yesterday that the government had revoked the emergency ordinances, but he argued that this should be done by the King rather than the executive.
Yesterday, Takiyuddin dropped a bombshell with his revelation that the emergency ordinances had been revoked since July 21.
RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), meanwhile, said lawyers in Penang told him that court cases involving those found breaching the emergency ordinances were ongoing.
“They (accused) have not been told of the revocation,” he said, adding that some of the cases involved compounds of RM10,000.
“Do they still need to attend trial?” he asked. FMT
