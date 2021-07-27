MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN MUHYIDDIN’S LATEST FIASCO – WILL BACKDOOR PM RUSH TO THE KING FOR HELP – WILL THE KING AGREE TO HELP HIM COVER UP REVOCATION DEBACLE – EVEN AS TAKIYUDDIN, SURELY ONE OF PN’S MOST STUPID MINISTERS, HIDES BEHIND SPEAKER’S MONDAY RULING – WHILE ANGRY MPs & MALAYSIANS DEMAND ANSWERS TODAY ITSELF

Politics | July 27, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Answer now on EO revocation fiasco, not Monday, demand MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: As opposition MPs angrily demanded that de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan explain the sudden revocation of the emergency ordinances on July 21, the minister said he was merely following the Speaker’s ruling that the matter be explained on Monday.

Takiyuddin said that was the ruling made by Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun yesterday.

They demanded that Takiyuddin answer if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was presented with the revocation request and had agreed to the matter.

Fahmi Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) questioned the logic of waiting until Monday as people were still being compounded for breaching the ordinances.

“Who is going to pay their compound fines?” he asked.

Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) said the government should be honest and own up if it had not presented the revocation request to the King.

“The minister could have said it was in the process of being presented. Isn’t this easier? Why wait till Monday?” he asked.

He said the government should just admit if it had made a mistake.

“Just admit it. If not, there will not be any confidence in the leadership of this government,” Anwar added.

Earlier, Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong) demanded Takiyuddin explain the matter, citing Standing Order 14(1)(g).

Gobind said the Dewan Rakyat was informed yesterday that the government had revoked the emergency ordinances, but he argued that this should be done by the King rather than the executive.

Yesterday, Takiyuddin dropped a bombshell with his revelation that the emergency ordinances had been revoked since July 21.

RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), meanwhile, said lawyers in Penang told him that court cases involving those found breaching the emergency ordinances were ongoing.

“They (accused) have not been told of the revocation,” he said, adding that some of the cases involved compounds of RM10,000.

“Do they still need to attend trial?” he asked.  – FMT

5-day Parliament sitting ‘pointless’ now, says Umno man

PETALING JAYA: The five-day parliamentary sitting is “pointless” as the emergency ordinances (EOs) have already been revoked, Umno man Noh Omar said today.

“If it is true that the EOs have been revoked, then it is pointless to discuss anything in this sitting,” said the Tanjong Karang MP.

He explained that the daily agenda had been set and de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan would brief the House next week.

Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) then asked Azhar to state the laws which were used to delay the reply on the ordinances, to which Azhar said today’s briefing was on the health crisis.

Azhar further said the House will be briefed on the vaccination rollout tomorrow, and on Thursday, the focus will be on finance.

“Monday will be on the laws,” he said, as MPs continued to pressure him to overturn his ruling.

Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) said opposition MPs just wanted to know if the process to present the revocation to the King was carried out.

“The details can be discussed on Monday,” Anwar explained, adding that the five-day Parliamentary briefing would be wrong if the emergency ordinances had been revoked.

He also said Takiyuddin should not be allowed to hide behind the speaker as the minister had said he wanted to answer but was unable to do so due to the ruling.

Earlier today, opposition MPs demanded that Takiyuddin answer if the King was presented with the revocation request and had agreed to the matter.

Just give us in PDF format, MPs tell Adham

Earlier, Fahmi Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) asked health minister Dr Adham Baba to just give his briefing on the health crisis in soft copy.

He said “there was too much information” and requested it in PDF format.

R Sivarasa (PH-Sungai Buloh) said hard copies of the briefings should also be made available to allow MPs to keep track of the 45-minute briefing.

Yesterday, he said, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s briefing on the national recovery plan was made available through a soft copy.  FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle