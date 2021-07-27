EXPOSED AS SUPER HYPOCRITES, KU LI AGAIN SQUEAKS HE DOESN’T WANT TO SIT WITH PRO-GOVT BLOC – WHILE ‘NO HONOUR AMONG THIEVES’ NAJIB BOASTS ‘WAIT FOR MY TURN TO BE IN ACTION ON WEDNESDAY’ – YET BOTH DOCILELY STILL SIT BEHIND MUHYIDDIN, DARE NOT EVEN QUESTION STEALTHY REVOVATION OF EMERGENCY – LEST IT CAN BENEFIT THEM POLITICALLY, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY

PETALING JAYA: Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh has become the first Umno representative to make clear his stand that he does not support the government – he has requested for a change of seating in Parliament, away from the pro-government bloc.
In a letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, the Umno stalwart said he does not wish to sit in his current place together with government backbenchers because it made it seem as if he supported the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government.
“I do not know if other MPs from my party have liaised with you (Speaker) on their seating in the Dewan Rakyat.
“Regardless of their actions, I wish to apply to move to another more appropriate seat,” he said.
Ku Li, as he is more famously known, said his request was in line with the stand of Barisan Nasional, Umno and its voters against supporting the PN administration which he described as a “failed government”.
Previously, Umno said it had decided to withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, but the party’s ministers and deputy ministers have since said they will continue to back the Pagoh MP.
All Umno MPs have been seated in the pro-government bloc for this sitting. FMT
Najib teases an ‘extraordinary’ Wednesday at Dewan Rakyat
PETALING JAYA: After drawing flak for remaining quiet against the government in the Dewan Rakyat today, in contrast to his activity online, former prime minister Najib Razak said his critics and supporters should wait for his turn to be in action on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, Najib defended himself against criticism of his apparent silence, saying he was not usually the noisy one in Parliament, quipping that he was not “Jelutong or Lid” – a reference to RSN Rayer, MP for Jelutong, and Khalid Samad of Shah Alam.
Najib, who is MP for Pekan, said it was rare for him to interrupt other MPs or to even raise a point of order, even when in the opposition during Pakatan Harapan’s time in power.
“As I mentioned in an earlier posting, I have asked for some time to be given during the finance minister’s briefing. I haven’t received any confirmation, but I hope I get it.
“Wait for my turn to be in action on Wednesday. I guarantee that it will be extraordinary,” he added.
In his earlier post, he said there was no point in going all out to defend the government or to just criticise Putrajaya, adding that what was needed was leadership to overcome the health and economic crises.
Najib and other Umno leaders had drawn criticism from MUDA’s Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and some netizens for failing to criticise the government in Parliament despite being critical of the administration on social media.
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who was absent today as he is Covid-19 positive, had previously announced that the party intended to withdraw its support for prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin. FMT
