EXPOSED AS SUPER HYPOCRITES, KU LI AGAIN SQUEAKS HE DOESN’T WANT TO SIT WITH PRO-GOVT BLOC – WHILE ‘NO HONOUR AMONG THIEVES’ NAJIB BOASTS ‘WAIT FOR MY TURN TO BE IN ACTION ON WEDNESDAY’ – YET BOTH DOCILELY STILL SIT BEHIND MUHYIDDIN, DARE NOT EVEN QUESTION STEALTHY REVOVATION OF EMERGENCY – LEST IT CAN BENEFIT THEM POLITICALLY, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY

PETALING JAYA: Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh has become the first Umno representative to make clear his stand that he does not support the government – he has requested for a change of seating in Parliament, away from the pro-government bloc.

In a letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, the Umno stalwart said he does not wish to sit in his current place together with government backbenchers because it made it seem as if he supported the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government.

He said he wanted to sit with independent MPs who do not support the government, adding that he has never supported the PN government.

“I do not know if other MPs from my party have liaised with you (Speaker) on their seating in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Regardless of their actions, I wish to apply to move to another more appropriate seat,” he said.

Ku Li, as he is more famously known, said his request was in line with the stand of Barisan Nasional, Umno and its voters against supporting the PN administration which he described as a “failed government”.

Previously, Umno said it had decided to withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, but the party’s ministers and deputy ministers have since said they will continue to back the Pagoh MP.

All Umno MPs have been seated in the pro-government bloc for this sitting. FMT

