AS DEATHS HIT NEW RECORD HIGH OF 207 – AND MORE THAN A THOUSAND NOW IN ICU – MAHATHIR WARNS ‘FREE VACCINATION MUST BE GIVEN TO EVERYONE VERY, VERY QUICKLY’

“The states that recorded the highest Rt value were Terengganu (R1.36), followed by Kedah (R1.26), and Sabah (R1.24).

He also said based on the latest data dated July 24, the value of infection rate (Rt) in Malaysia was 1.15.

Noor Hisham said the 207 deaths today involved 57 cases in Selangor, 24 in Johor, 52 in Kuala Lumpur, 14 in Negri Sembilan, 18 in Malacca, 19 in Kedah, seven in Pahang, six in Sabah, five in Perak, three in Penang, and two in Terengganu.

A THOUSAND Covid-19 patients are in intensive care units (ICU) while 207 died today, both figures new and grim records for Malaysia.

Free vaccination must be given to everyone very, very quickly,” the Langkawi MP said.

He said in addition to mega vaccination centres, there should be mobile units going to the people, wherever they may be.

“The government should buy, borrow or steal in order to speed it up,” he said in a blogpost.

“If it doesn’t then the new cases would rapidly increase, the deaths would also be in the hundreds and the suicides would be dozens a day. All these create new problems that have to be handled.

“Politics cannot solve these problems. It can only make matters worse,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia missed the opportunity to reduce the growth of new cases when the numbers were still small, adding that it is now simply impossible to do so due to the multiplier effect of home-quarantine cases.

He said there is a likelihood that the standard operating procedure (SOP) would have been breached during quarantine.

“The lockdown and SOP cannot work now. People are too tired or undisciplined to obey the most important SOP, i.e. staying apart. Many times during the day, they would be in contact with someone. If they fail to wear masks or wash their hands, the infection would take place,” he said.

He said the spike was due to people moving around and coming into contact with others when they were already infected but had yet to be screened.

“With lots of people moving around it is impossible to trace back the people who make up the 17,000 new cases.

“Now that they have been found to be positive, it becomes important to isolate them from people who have not yet been infected. The need is for all 17,000 people to be isolated i.e. to be properly quarantined,” he said.

“The level of infection among the 17,000 is not the same. Obviously, they cannot all be admitted into hospital. Only the serious ones would be hospitalised and treated. The less serious would run into thousands. They cannot be properly quarantined. Most of them would have to stay at home.”

Dr Mahathir said some people have to be quarantined at home but they simply do not have the means to be isolated, therefore going on to infect their family members.

“They and the people they come into contact with would show symptoms and when tested they would be positive. For each one sent home to be quarantined, two or three others would have become infected,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said out of the 17,000 people infected, possibly only 1,000 could be hospitalised while the rest would go on to infect multiples of that number, adding that the figure will only swell as the number people placed under quarantine increases.

After a record-breaking 17,045 cases yesterday, the daily tally fell to 14,516 today.

With this, the national cumulative case count now stood at 1.027 million, of which 165,840 are active cases.

There has also been a record number of deaths in the past 24 hours, with 207 fatalities reported. This has taken the death toll to 8,201.

