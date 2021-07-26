THE UMNO ‘WAYANG’ IS OUT – DEPUTY SPEAKER AZALINA CLAIMS VICTORY FOR ZAHID – IF NOT FOR HIM, MUHYIDDIN WOULDN’T HAVE REVOKED EMERGENCY LAWS – YET ‘SELECTIVELY ETHICAL’ AZALINA TOTALLY OMITS THE SECRECY WITH WHICH THE LAWS REVOKED & IF IT WAS LEGITIMATELY DONE – IN SIGN THAT UMNO CONDONES MUHYIDDIN’S ACTION IN BYPASSING PARLIAMENT TO KEEP PN GOVT, WHICH INCLUDES UMNO, IN POWER

Govt’s move to revoke emergency laws is due to Zahid’s efforts, says Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Azalina Said Othman has credited the government’s abrupt announcement on revoking emergency laws to her party president.

“Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had outlined Umno’s stand that the state of emergency and its laws must be revoked after Aug 1.

“Subsequently, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan announced the Federal Government’s decision not to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to proclaim another new Emergency once it ends on Aug 1.

“Based on Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution, all Emergency Ordinances which were made during the Emergency Proclamation will be suspended,” she said in a statement on her official Facebook page on Monday (July 26).

She congratulated Ahmad Zahid and the Umno leadership who have consistently upheld the views of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as well as representing the people in objecting against continuing the Emergency beyond Aug 1.

“I am confident that the government’s decision was the result of continued pressure from Umno,” she said.

Earlier, Takiyuddin said the government would not be advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare a new state of emergency once the current one ends on Aug 1.

He told Parliament during the first day of its five-day special sitting on Monday (July 26) that the Federal Government has also decided based on Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution to revoke all Emergency Ordinances made during the nationwide state of emergency, which started on Jan 12 this year.

A total of six Emergency Ordinances were gazetted and were revoked by July 21.

He added that because of the revocation, therefore the issue of annulment is no longer relevant.

