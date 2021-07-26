IN A PANIC, MUHYIDDIN RUSHES OFF – AS THE TERRIBLE IMPLICATIONS OF ‘SECRET ANNULMENT OF EMERGENCIY LAWS’ START TO HIT HIM – LEAVING NEW BLUE-EYED BOY ZAFRUL TO FACE MPs – WHILE UMNO’S ‘FOR-SHOW’ DPM ISMAIL SABRI STARTS TO COUNT HIS CHANCES

Muhyiddin bolts after parliamentary briefing, leaves Zafrul to face MPs

Instead, the job of responding to more than 20 MPs was given to the non-elected Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Abdul Aziz.

“This has never happened in the history of Parliament where substantive questions about the emergency are being answered by the finance minister,” said opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as he tried to get Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to compel Muhyiddin to respond to lawmakers.

“It is your duty as the speaker to get the prime minister to respond to us. It should, at the very least be, the deputy prime minister,” said the Port Dickson MP.

To which, Gobind asked: “Why does the prime minister give his statement here but have someone else reply?

“How can Tengku Zafrul respond to questions about law when he is the finance minister,” said Gobind.

But neither Azhar nor Perikatan Nasional administration thought it was out of place.

“Tengku Zafrul is responding as he is the National Recovery Plan coordinator although he won’t answer any questions about the emergency.

“That’s out of topic,” said Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is the Bera MP.

Lim responded by saying that it was the government that raised the issue of emergency in Parliament today.

“We didn’t raise the emergency issue but it was law minister Takiyuddin Hassan (Kota Bharu-PN) who told Parliament that the emergency ordinances have been cancelled.

“The government should at least clarify the issues concerning this cancellation,” said Lim.

But neither Azhar, Ismail nor the government budged.

Rayer asked: “Where is the prime minister?”  TMI

PM bolts after briefing, leaves Zafrul to perform winding up

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will not be conducting the winding up session on his own Parliamentary briefing on the National Recovery Plan.

Instead, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has been assigned to conduct the winding up speech.

This caused a massive uproar in the House as many opposition MPs had demanded answers from the prime minister during the winding up speech.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was livid, loudly demanding that Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun not allow this to happen.

“Never before in history – since Independence, since the establishment of Parliament – where questions to the prime minister and emergency were answered by the finance minister.

“We hold you responsible. The speaker must have courage. You are the speaker of the House,” he said. MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

