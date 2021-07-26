‘WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON’ – MALAYSIANS IN AN UPROAR AS MUHYIDDIN EXPLODES A FULL-BLOWN CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS ON THEM – ‘DO THE PEOPLE STILL HAVE TO PAY THE FINES SLAPPED ON THEM AFTER JULY 21 WHEN EMERGENCY LAWS WERE SECRETLY REVOKED?’

Steven Sim: If govt can be frank on PM’s bowel movements, why not emergency?

An opposition lawmaker demanded an explanation on the government’s previous silence on the revocation of emergency laws when it was forthright about the prime minister’s health.

Steven Sim (PH-Bukit Mertajam) said the matter was serious but it appeared that Putrajaya adopted a “main-main” (nonchalant) attitude.

“If the prime minister needing to be hospitalised for diarrhoea could be announced, how can something as important as the revocation of emergency ordinances not be announced?” he asked.

In view of this, Sim demanded that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) elaborate on the matter during his winding up speech this evening.

He said this during the debate on Muhyiddin’s speech on the National Recovery Plan.

Earlier today, Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bharu) stunned the House by announcing that the emergency ordinances promulgated this year were revoked on July 21.

Opposition MPs were up in arms because the matter was not announced or voted on in the Dewan Rakyat in accordance with Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution.

As of 4.30pm, there were no federal gazettes on the revocation of any of the emergency ordinances.

Interjecting Sim’s speech, Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong) argued since the emergency was still in effect until Aug 1, Muhyiddin should clarify who has the authority to revoke the ordinances.

The DAP lawmaker also demanded that the prime minister table a bill in the Dewan Rakyat which clearly outlines the impact of the revocation of the emergency ordinances.

“Do people still need to pay the fines that were issued? The people want to know,” he added.

