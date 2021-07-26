FRIGHTENED OFF BY ZAHID’S 11TH HOUR ORDER OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN CLAIMS TO HAVE REVOKED EMERGENCY ORDINANCES ‘PASAR MALAM’ STYLE – WITHOUT REFERRING TO AGONG – JUST TO PRE-EMPT VOTE THAT WILL PROVE HIS LACK OF SUPPORT – IS MUHYIDDIN’S SECRETIVE & UNILATERAL ANNULMENT OF EMERGENCY LAWS LEGAL? WHAT HAPPENS TO SARAWAK – WHICH NOW HAS TO HOLD ITS STATE ELECTIONS?

Anwar (Harapan-Port Dickson) explained that the emergency ordinances were promulgated through the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the revocation has to be done in the same way or through Parliament.
“I am uncertain if what was announced by the (law) minister has received royal consent. It was not mentioned.
“If this has not happened, the announcement (by the law minister) is invalid. It is an insult towards the Malay rulers, especially the Agong,” said Anwar.
This came as a shock for the MPs since there were no prior announcements and there were legal implications to the revocations.
Anwar said this form of legislating was unbecoming and did not fulfil the requirements of Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution.
“They cannot say ‘Today we are declaring emergency’. Then the next sitting say ‘We cancelled it last week’.
“Are we in a pasar malam (night market)?” he asked.
Anwar said the government must respect Article 150(3) and allow the ordinances to be debated in Parliament.
“If this is not respected, can we expect other matters discussed today to be respected?”
Anwar later accused the International Trade and Industry Ministry of using “back door” methods of allowing industries to operate, causing the spread of Covid-19 to worsen.
This led to objections from International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali (PN-Gombak), who tried to interject during Anwar’s speech.
Azmin: Mr Speaker. I request an explanation from Port Dickson.
Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (Harapan-Hang Tuah Jaya): How can a minister ask for an explanation? Apa ni? (What is this?) Wait for your floor.
Azmin: If the opposition leader wants to speak, speak the facts. This is the correct data [picks up pie chart]
Shamsul: Pintu belakang! (Backdoor!)
Azmin: I have the data. The manufacturing sector is not the main contributor to Covid-19 cases. [showing pie chart] [inaudible] Only eight percent.
Anwar: The minister has his turn to speak (later).
Azmin: Speak with facts. Don’t use emotion. We know who is Port Dickson. Bohong! (Lies!)
Putrajaya ‘has revoked’ all emergency ordinances, voting avoided
De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan today said Putrajaya has cancelled all emergency ordinances that were promulgated this year.
“The government has decided, based on Article 150(3) (of the Federal Constitution), to cancel all emergency ordinances (formulated) during the proclamation of emergency.
“Hence, (the laws have been) revoked. Therefore, the issue of annulment (of the laws) is no longer relevant,” he told the House.
This led to uproar from the opposition bench, who demanded that Takiyuddin explain when the ordinances were revoked and through what mechanisms.
As of 11.45am today, no new gazette has been issued on the Attorney-General’s Chambers website on the annulment of the ordinances.
Without having to vote on the emergency ordinances, the Perikatan Nasional government has potentially saved itself from losing a vote, given that many of its members were absent today.
Some of the opposition MPs said the emergency ordinances must be annulled through Parliament as required by Article 150(3).
However, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun accepted Takiyuddin’s explanation and thus told the opposition MPs that this Article 150(3) did not apply.
Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong): Mr Speaker, according to Article 150(3), the decision on whether to extend the (validity) of the emergency ordinances belongs to the House. This is clear.
Azhar: Tak betul (not true).
Gobind: It is there. Allow me to read it. A proclamation of emergency and any ordinances promulgated under 2B, shall be laid before the House…
Azhar: Unless revoked earlier…
Gobind: Yes. Unless it is not revoked, it shall cease to have effect if resolutions are passed by both Houses.
Azhar: Unless revoked earlier…
Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan): When? When was it revoked?
Azhar: Let’s not argue. Article 150(3) states that unless revoked earlier, it can be annulled by both houses.
Earlier, Takiyuddin explained to the House that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has received consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to convene a special Dewan Rakyat sitting.
This has major significance because opposition MPs have been arguing that the sitting does not fulfil the decree by the Agong that a sitting is held to debate the proclamation of emergency and emergency ordinances, among others.
Under Parliament rules (Standing Order 11), the order of business for special sittings is the sole prerogative of the prime minister.
“Documents speak louder than words,” said Takiyuddin, while showing the House a letter by the prime minister to the Dewan Rakyat speaker instructing for a special sitting.
Takiyuddin also assured the House that the executive does not intend to advise the Agong to issue any new proclamation of emergency.
This again has major significance because once the emergency expires on Aug 1, the laws suspending elections for the Sarawak legislature – which expired on June 6 – will no longer be in effect.
