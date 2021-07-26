FRIGHTENED OFF BY ZAHID’S 11TH HOUR ORDER OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN CLAIMS TO HAVE REVOKED EMERGENCY ORDINANCES ‘PASAR MALAM’ STYLE – WITHOUT REFERRING TO AGONG – JUST TO PRE-EMPT VOTE THAT WILL PROVE HIS LACK OF SUPPORT – IS MUHYIDDIN’S SECRETIVE & UNILATERAL ANNULMENT OF EMERGENCY LAWS LEGAL? WHAT HAPPENS TO SARAWAK – WHICH NOW HAS TO HOLD ITS STATE ELECTIONS?

Anwar (Harapan-Port Dickson) explained that the emergency ordinances were promulgated through the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the revocation has to be done in the same way or through Parliament.

“I am uncertain if what was announced by the (law) minister has received royal consent. It was not mentioned.

“If this has not happened, the announcement (by the law minister) is invalid. It is an insult towards the Malay rulers, especially the Agong,” said Anwar.

Earlier today, Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bharu) announced that all emergency ordinances promulgated this year have been revoked since July 21.

This came as a shock for the MPs since there were no prior announcements and there were legal implications to the revocations.

Anwar said this form of legislating was unbecoming and did not fulfil the requirements of Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution.

“They cannot say ‘Today we are declaring emergency’. Then the next sitting say ‘We cancelled it last week’.

“Are we in a pasar malam (night market)?” he asked.

Anwar said the government must respect Article 150(3) and allow the ordinances to be debated in Parliament.

“If this is not respected, can we expect other matters discussed today to be respected?”

Anwar later accused the International Trade and Industry Ministry of using “back door” methods of allowing industries to operate, causing the spread of Covid-19 to worsen.

This led to objections from International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali (PN-Gombak), who tried to interject during Anwar’s speech.

Azmin: Mr Speaker. I request an explanation from Port Dickson.

Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (Harapan-Hang Tuah Jaya): How can a minister ask for an explanation? Apa ni? (What is this?) Wait for your floor.

Azmin: If the opposition leader wants to speak, speak the facts. This is the correct data [picks up pie chart]

Shamsul: Pintu belakang! (Backdoor!)

Azmin: I have the data. The manufacturing sector is not the main contributor to Covid-19 cases. [showing pie chart] [inaudible] Only eight percent.

Anwar: The minister has his turn to speak (later).

Azmin: Speak with facts. Don’t use emotion. We know who is Port Dickson. Bohong! (Lies!)