DAP FIRES THE FIRST SALVO – ‘ARE YOU A GOVT LAPDOG? YOU ARE NOT FIT TO CHAIR’ – RAMKARPAL GIVES SPEAKER AZHAR THE TONGUE-LASHING HE DESERVES

KUALA LUMPUR: Ramkarpal Singh (DAP-Bukit Gelugor) caused an uproar in the Dewan Rakyat this morning by asking Speaker Azhar Harun if he was “a government lapdog”, over his decision not to table the Emergency Ordinance in the Dewan Rakyat.

“You were also a lawyer. You understand that the ordinance and proclamation of emergency must be brought to the Parliament.

“The Speaker must understand rules that regulate the House, and that it cannot supersede the Constitution.

“Are you a government lapdog,” Ramkarpal then asked, causing a stir among government MPs.

“You have disgraced this Dewan. You are not fit to chair,” he said, before asking Azhar to resign.

– FMT

Opposition bench open Special Parliament Sitting with blitz against Speaker, accuse him of ‘treason’

Dr Mahathir called the Perikatan Nasional administration’s handling of the pandemic an abysmal failure. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR — Opposition lawmakers opened today’s Special Parliamentary Sitting by launching a verbal onslaught against the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, hurling accusations that included allegations of treason for failing to facilitate debate of the Proclamation of Emergency. Tension arose immediately after Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun allowed several members from the Opposition bench to pose questions before the government tables its agenda, prompting them to criticise the proceeding as unconstitutional and demanded space to debate the government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis. Among those who rose to grill the Speaker were two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi), Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (Semporna) and Gobind Singh Deo (Puchong). Dr Mahathir, the second to speak, called the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration’s handling of the pandemic an abysmal failure, and that lawmakers are duty-bound to scrutinise their policies but have been denied because of a regulation that has no legal basis. MALAY MAIL

