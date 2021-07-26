ALL EYES ON PARLIAMENT – ANOTHER MUHYIDDIN CIRCUS ON THE WAY – WITH MUHYIDDIN SET TO MAKE A STATEMENT ON NRP – WHILE SPEAKER ART HARUN SUDDENLY SAYS ‘OK FOR DEBATES, QUESTIONS’ – YET MOTIONS & VOTE ON EMERGENCY ORDINANCES AS DEMANDED BY OPPOSITION & UMNO STILL ‘REJECTED’

‘OK for debates, questions’

PETALING JAYA: It is a misconception that debates and questions will not be allowed during the Parliament’s special sitting that starts today, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

“I have from day one allowed debates. In fact, in my notices to all MPs, I stated clearly and expressly that I will allow all questions, proposals, discussions.

“I don’t know where this perception not to allow debates (comes from). It’s false, not true,” he told a virtual press conference on Friday.

Azhar said several items on the agenda for the special sitting had already been determined by the Prime Minister, which was not unusual and well within the rules of the House.

The special sitting, he said, had been called under Standing Order 11 (3) by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Only the Prime Minister will appoint the business to be transacted during a special sitting,” said Azhar.

Standing Order 11 (3) states that if the Prime Minister presents the Speaker with a crucial matter or one that is of public interest while the House is adjourned, it should meet at an earlier date.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for five days beginning today until Thursday and on Aug 2, during which time MPs will hear government statements on the Emergency and measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Ministers will also address issues raised by the MPs.

Azhar said such a sitting was not unique to Malaysia, adding that this was even practised in the House of Commons in the United Kingdom.

He also explained that it was normal to have ministers issue statements to explain matters in the Dewan Rakyat, which comes under Standing Order 14(1)(i).

“There are several ways matters can be brought to Parliament. It can be done through a motion or a Bill and apart from those, there are also statements by ministers.

“In this case, it is an explanation on the government’s measures on the country’s recovery, assistance packages, vaccination, health and more,” he said.

Azhar also dismissed criticisms that the special sitting was held merely as a “cover-up” intended as a response to the King’s advice for Parliament to reconvene before Aug 1.

MPs, he said, would be allowed to ask questions on the items on the agenda, with each of them allotted an equal amount of time.

They would be given their chance according to the list presented to him by the Chief Whip, added Azhar.

“I will follow that list so there will be no questions about me giving more space to one side and less to the other.

“My only hope is that everyone will make good use of the time given,” he said.

Before today, Parliament had not convened this year due to the Emergency imposed on Jan 12, which shall be in force until Aug 1 in a bid to check the fast-spreading Covid-19.

However, in June, Yang di- Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that Parliament should convene as soon as possible to enable the MPs to discuss and debate the National Recovery Plan as well as the Emergency ordinances.

As the special sitting is being held at a time when daily Covid-19 infections are high, extra precaution has been taken to prevent an outbreak in Parliament.

MPs, Parliament staff, liaison officers as well as contract workers such as drivers and bodyguards need to undergo RT-PCR tests before they are allowed in.

Azhar said so far, 90% of Parliament staff and more than 95% of MPs had been vaccinated but added that he would not stop the Yang Berhormat who had yet to be jabbed from entering and cautioned them to be careful.

“The most recent information is that 205 MPs have been fully vaccinated with two doses and 12 others have a single dose. Three MPs have yet to receive their jabs.

“Other individuals entering Parliament must be vaccinated. Otherwise, they will not be allowed in,” he said, warning that there would be a “heavy presence” of police and security personnel to verify everyone’s vaccination status.

As an added precaution, he said ministers and MPs would be allowed a limited number of liaison officers to accompany them to Parliament.

“Ministers as well as the Opposition leader are allowed three liaison officers, deputy ministers are allowed two and MPs are allowed one,” he said, adding that only 80% of Parliament staff members would be physically on site that day.

He said those attending the special sitting must wear masks, adding that double masking was encouraged.

However, he said he would seek the advice of the Health Ministry on how to move forward should an outbreak occur in Parliament despite the prevention measures.

The Dewan Negara will sit for three days from Aug 3 to 5. ANN

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will make a statement on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) at the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the order paper for the five-day sitting, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba will give a statement on efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister, will elaborate on the national vaccination programme.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz will explain the various government economic aid packages while a statement on the implementation of the emergency order will be made by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, expected to be on the last day of the sitting.

After the presentation by the ministers, MPs will be given space to seek clarifications and give opinions, before the minister concerned replies to issues raised to wrap up the session.

A total of 12 documents comprising three on the proclamation of emergency and nine on emergency ordinances will be presented at the meeting today.

The special meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament will be held from July 26 to 29 and on Aug 2.

All the 220 MPs, including those who have yet to be vaccinated, are allowed to attend the special sitting, which will be conducted in full adherence to the standard operating procedure to curb Covid-19, including requiring all attendees to pass swab tests and wear face masks.

There are 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat but two have been left vacant after their representatives died. – Bernama

Pakatan Harapan has decried Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun’s decision to reject five motions by the opposition, which among others, called for a debate on the emergency and its annulment. Harapan’s law committee, in a statement, said the government appeared bent on avoiding any kind of vote and Azhar seemed to be aiding them. “We are of the view that the Dewan Rakyat speaker’s decision is a form of abuse of power and proves that he is incapable of acting independently in ensuring that Parliament plays its function as a check and balance against the executive. “His actions prove that he is only a tool of the executive, which only carries out their agenda. “It is very clear from the Dewan Rakyat speaker’s action that the Perikatan Nasional government is desperately trying to avoid any vote in the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Rakyat speaker is acting as a government agent to ensure that no vote will take place during the special sitting,” Harapan said in a statement. The five-day Dewan Rakyat special sitting, which begins today, will mostly see ministers providing a briefing to the MPs. The sitting was convened after pressure from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, but no substantive debate is on the agenda. The rejected motions were filed by Port Dickson MP Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the opposition leader, and Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham. Ordinances to have effect for six more months if not repealed They had, among others, called for the emergency ordinances to be debated and their repeal voted on. If the ordinances are not repealed, they will continue to have effect for another six months after the emergency expires. The Harapan law committee said Azhar had erred when he used Standing Order 11(3) of the Dewan Rakyat to reject the motions. The standing order states that the businesses set down for a special parliamentary sitting shall be appointed by the prime minister. Furthermore, they said the move went against the wishes of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers for Parliament to play its check and balance role against the government. The Harapan panel’s statement was jointly endorsed by its members comprising William Leong (Selayang-PKR), Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (Amanah-Sepang), Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor-DAP), R Sivarasa (Sungai Buloh-PKR), Muhammad Faiz Fadzil (Permatang Pasir-Amanah), Fadhlina Sidek (PKR) and Zulqarnain Lukman (Amanah). The PN government has a four-vote majority. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had on July 8 announced that Umno, with 38 MPs, was withdrawing its support for the government. Many of the MPs have rebelled against Zahid but he only needs five MPs to defeat the government in any vote. MKINI

