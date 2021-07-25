BERSATU WOMEN CAUGHT DANCING AT PARTY EVENT IN HOTEL IN APRIL DESPITE STRICT SOPs – WHAT ARE MUHYIDDIN & RINA HARUN THINKING OF! BUT RINA HARUN ‘NO WAY INVOLVED IN THE SCENE,’ INSISTS AIDE – ‘IT COULD HAVE BEEN BEFORE OR AFTER THE FUNCTION. BUT SHE WASN’T THERE WHEN IT HAPPENED’ – REALLY OR NOT, COPS SAY TO PROBE

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun had left a Bersatu function held at a hotel ballroom seen in a viral video that showed a group of people dancing, according to an aide.

When contacted, the aide said Rina, who is also Bersatu Women chief, had officiated the function but she was not present when the group seen in the video took to the dance floor.

“It could have been before or after the function. But she wasn’t there when it happened.

“She was no way involved in the scene,” the aide told Malaysiakini.

The aide also confirmed that the function was held sometime in April at a hotel ballroom in Glenmarie, Shah Alam.

English daily The Star quoted Shah Alam OCPD Baharuddin Mat Taib who also said the event is believed to have taken place in April.

“We will investigate to see if there was any offence committed.

“We will check further,” Baharuddin was quoted as saying.

Former premier Najib Abdul Razak earlier shared the one minute 35 seconds video on Facebook with no explanation, attracting over 25,000 comments, mostly expressing anger and frustration at the apparent breach of Covid-19 procedures while the average Malaysian remains at home.

Many zoomed in on the programme’s backdrop which showed Rina and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, as well as antics of some of the participants who did not observe physical distancing or wearing face masks.

The number of fresh Covid-19 infections today climbed to 17,045 – a third consecutive day of record highs – pushing the cumulative cases to over a million.

MKINI