FINALLY, ZAHID GIVES THE ORDER – ALL UMNO MINISTERS, DEPUTY MINISTERS & HEADS OF GLCs MUST RESIGN – IF EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION & ORDINANCES NOT REPEALED AT TOMORROW’S SITTING – ‘ALLOWING EMERGENCY TO LAPSE ON AUG 1 IS NOT ENOUGH AS IF UNREPEALED, THE ORDINANCES WILL CONTINUE FOR ANOTHER 6 MONTHS’

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party has decided that all of its ministers, deputy ministers and heads of government-linked companies will relinquish their positions if the emergency ordinances are allowed to remain in effect beyond Aug 1.

He said this when conveying the party’s insistence that the emergency proclamation and ordinances must be repealed during the special Parliament sitting tomorrow.

Citing the Federal Constitution, Zahid noted that according to Article 150(7), the emergency ordinances will continue to have effect for another six months after the end of the emergency proclamation unless repealed by Parliament.

However, the current parliamentary order paper showed that the emergency proclamation and ordinances will only be tabled with no indication of a debate or vote.

“All Umno MPs must take the position that the emergency proclamation and ordinances must be debated and repealed.

“All Umno MPs must vote to repeal the emergency proclamation and ordinances,” he said.

Zahid said this was based on the belief that the emergency, which was purportedly declared on the grounds of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, had failed.

“The emergency proclamation has clearly failed to resolve the Covid-19 pandemic and was instead a political tool to emasculate parliamentary democracy,” he said.

When the emergency took effect on Jan 11, the country recorded 2,232 fresh Covid-19 infections with 28,554 active cases at the time.

Today the country saw a record 17,045 fresh infections while the number of active cases spiralled to 160,903.

Zahid made it a point to highlight that ending the emergency, as is Umno’s position, is not merely letting the emergency lapse on Aug 1 but also repealing the ordinances so that they will not continue to have effect for another six months.

“Respecting and abiding by the party’s decision that if the emergency (proclamation and ordinances) continue beyond August 1, then all MPs will withdraw their support (from the government) and all ministers, deputy minister and GLC chairpersons from Umno will resign,” he said.

Zahid added that Umno’s position is also in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Conference of Rulers’ position of not wanting the emergency to continue and for the emergency ordinances to be debated in Parliament. MKINI

Umno MPs told to vote for cancellation of emergency powers

PETALING JAYA: With Parliament set to reconvene tomorrow, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says all party MPs must push for the cancellation of the state of emergency and the emergency ordinances. In a statement, Zahid said the leadership decided that all Umno MPs should voice the party’s stand that the Dewan Rakyat must debate and cancel the Emergency and the ordinances. He added that party MPs must also state their support by voting for the cancellation of the Emergency and the ordinances. Zahid said it was clear that the state of emergency had only been detrimental to the people, especially in terms of the economy and their welfare, citing the expensive fines for SOP breaches under the ordinance and the “double standard” adopted against those who breach movement restriction rules. “The government has clearly failed to use the Emergency to curb and manage the Covid-19 pandemic; instead it has become a political tool that weakened our parliamentary democracy,” he said. He said pushing for the cancellation of the Emergency would also be in line with the views of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that there was no need for the Emergency to continue beyond Aug 1 and that Parliament should debate the ordinances. Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk MP, said the need to vote down the emergency proclamation was in line with the party’s April 25 decision that all MPs would resign from their government positions should the state of emergency be extended beyond Aug 1. This includes ministers, deputy ministers and those appointed to government-linked companies, he said. The Dewan Rakyat reconvenes tomorrow for a special five-day sitting, after not meeting since December. The Dewan Negara (Senate) meets from Aug 3-Aug 5. FMT MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

