NOOR HISHAM DOES ANOTHER MAGIC SHOW? NOW HEALTH D-G WARNS OF 24,000 DAILY INFECTIONS BY MID-SEPTEMBER – BUT NOT TO WORRY, WILL DROP TO BELOW 1,000 BY OCTOBER

MALAYSIA is predicted to reach the peak of Covid-19 transmission in mid-September with 24,000 cases a day, Sinar Harian reports.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that based on projections presented by the Ministry of Health, the infectious rate (RT) is set to be 1.2 by then.

He added that cases are projected to continue rising, with an expected toll of 17,000 cases daily by mid-August.

However, daily infections are likely to fall below 1,000 by October, he said.

“The effectiveness of the vaccine is at 75% if the capacity of the second dose is 100,000 a day, while 80% of the population has been vaccinated.

“If we can implement 150,000 doses a day for a second dose with 80% vaccination effectiveness, by October the daily positive cases of Covid-19 will drop below 1,000,” he said.

Malaysia today saw the highest number of daily cases at 17,045 new infections, pushing the national caseload to 1,013,438.

Selangor accounted for the bulk of the cases with 8,500 infections, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,045 cases, and Kedah with 1,216 cases.

There has been a hike in the number of Covid-19 infections for three consecutive days, with 15,902 cases reported yesterday.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.