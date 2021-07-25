AS MALAYSIANS DIE, INFECTED BUT NO SYSMPTOMS ZAHID TAKES IT EASY WATERING PLANTS IN HIS PLUSH GARDEN – HOW CAN SUCH A LEADER FIGHT TO FREE MALAYSIA FROM MUHYIDDIN’S PANDEMIC CRISIS – SO WIDESPREAD IS COVID NOW, EVEN PENANG CM IS ON QUARANTINE AFTER BODYGUARD TESTS POSITIVE

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has assured his friends and supporters that he is in good shape despite contracting Covid-19.

This came after it was reported yesterday that the Bagan Datuk MP had tested positive for the virus.

“I understand many might be wondering about my condition after hearing the unexpected news.

“Thank God I am in good condition without any unwanted symptoms. I do not have a fever, cough, flu or any other symptoms.

“Right now I am undergoing self-quarantine and working as usual online,” Zahid said on Facebook this afternoon.

He posted a photograph of himself watering plants in his garden.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that Zahid and Deputy Higher Education Minister Mansor Othman were among MPs who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of tomorrow’s Parliament sitting.

Zahid said that he would not let the virus affect his commitment to the people and the country.

“I will continue to serve in whatever capacity available. Pray for me to keep fighting,” added the former deputy prime minister. MKINI