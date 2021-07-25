AS MALAYSIANS DIE, INFECTED BUT NO SYSMPTOMS ZAHID TAKES IT EASY WATERING PLANTS IN HIS PLUSH GARDEN – HOW CAN SUCH A LEADER FIGHT TO FREE MALAYSIA FROM MUHYIDDIN’S PANDEMIC CRISIS – SO WIDESPREAD IS COVID NOW, EVEN PENANG CM IS ON QUARANTINE AFTER BODYGUARD TESTS POSITIVE

July 25, 2021

Zahid: I feel fine and am under self-quarantine, no symptoms

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has assured his friends and supporters that he is in good shape despite contracting Covid-19.

This came after it was reported yesterday that the Bagan Datuk MP had tested positive for the virus.

“I understand many might be wondering about my condition after hearing the unexpected news.

“Thank God I am in good condition without any unwanted symptoms. I do not have a fever, cough, flu or any other symptoms.

He posted a photograph of himself watering plants in his garden.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that Zahid and Deputy Higher Education Minister Mansor Othman were among MPs who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of tomorrow’s Parliament sitting.

Zahid said that he would not let the virus affect his commitment to the people and the country.

“I will continue to serve in whatever capacity available. Pray for me to keep fighting,” added the former deputy prime minister.  MKINI

Penang CM under quarantine after bodyguard tests positive

Chow Kon Yeow went for an RT-PCR test as required on Friday and it was negative.

GEORGE TOWN: Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow has to undergo quarantine at his home after his bodyguard, a police officer, tested positive for Covid-19.

When contacted, the Tanjong MP said he would not be able to attend the special Parliament sitting pending his second test on Wednesday.

“I have been ordered by the state health department to undergo quarantine at my home with immediate effect after the officer tested positive,” the DAP MP said.

Chow said it was also possible that others from his office may also have to go for tests but could not say how many were affected.

With this, it is not known how many MPs will be unable to attend the sitting as there have been news reports of at least four MPs having tested positive prior to the mandatory tests before the Dewan session.

Chow was among the first to be fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine during the first phase of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

He was also forced to cancel a site visit to an NGO-managed vaccination centre at the Autocity Juru shopping arcade in Bukit Mertajam today.

Meanwhile, deputy higher education minister Mansor Othman confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 following a routine swab test last Friday.

The Nibong Tebal MP is the first to go public after a report said several MPs were among 35 officials attached to the Dewan Rakyat whose results returned positive ahead of the special sitting tomorrow.

Mansor told The Vibes that he was clueless as to how he had contracted Covid-19 as he had been observing all the SOPs.

He is now under self-quarantine at home and under observation by the public healthcare authorities. This means that it will not be possible for him to attend Parliament.

He also said that he had completed his second dose of the vaccine and was, for now, asymptomatic. FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

