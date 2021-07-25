BOMBSHELL – ‘KERAJAAN BUNUH’ OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN REGIME DOES NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO ‘KILL’ EVEN IF IT’S THE GOVT OF THE DAY- OPPOSITION MPs LODGE POLICE REPORT AGAINST PN GOVT FOR CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE – EVEN AS ‘ALL OF KLANG VALLY BECOMES AN ICU’ – ‘THEY MUST REALIZE THERE ARE CRIMINAL CONSEQUENCES FOR THIS. WE MUST TAKE THE LIVES OF MALAYSIANS VERY SERIOUSLY,’ SAYS AMBIGA – INDEED WHY SHOULD MALAYSIANS LOSE THEIR LIVES & LIVELIHOODS JUST BECAUSE THEIR LEADERS ARE TO INCOMPETENT TO DO THE JOB – AND REFUSE TO STEP DOWN & MAKE WAY FOR A MORE CAPABLE TEAM
All of Klang Valley now an ICU, says Klang MP
Selangor and Kuala Lumpur continue to lead the daily number of new cases with 7,351 and 2,406 respectively.
Santiago said that he had requested for RM20 million from the government to cover the emergency needs at HTAR.
However, only RM1.1 million had been given by the government, which Santiago said is sufficient only to purchase three ventilators.
“We are in a state of emergency, how is this enough to buy oxygen, ventilators, bed and other kinds of support?
“I know cases of people sitting outside the emergency department for three days in a row without a bed to sleep or to sit, nor having oxygen to breathe well. This is not (merely for) one hour or two hours but three days!
“What does this tell you? That the government and the system have failed to protect Malaysians,” Santiago said.
He described the ICU as a place where there’s no guarantee a Covid-19 patient will come out of alive.
Santiago noted that more people were affected by the pandemic personally now than when it started last year.
He noted that he had also lost a friend yesterday but did not want to blame the front liners.
“And two days before, a Covid-19 victim was looking for help for two and a half days before she, unfortunately, passed away.
“I am not going to blame the front liners, because they did their best and are doing their very best.
“They have worked for 10 to 12 hours every day or even 14 hours straight. But where is the government?” he said.
Santiago was with six other Pakatan Harapan Members of Parliament and two civil activists at the Pantai police station today.
They had filed a police report on the health minister and other ministers for negligence in handling the Covid-19 crisis in the nation. TMI
MPs, activists lodge reports against ministers for negligence in handling pandemic
“We are now asking accountability from the government in the way they have handled the crisis.
“They must know that there are legal consequences for negligence in relation to this. We are talking about the lives of Malaysians and we cannot but take this very seriously,” said Ambiga via Facebook live.
Ambiga, who was Bersih 2.0 co-chair, told the media and public that the ministers should be aware that there are criminal consequences when they do not handle the pandemic responsibly. The other activist is Marina Mahathir, while the lawmakers are PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil (Lembah Pantai) and Maria Chin Abdullah (Petaling Jaya); DAP’s Hannah Yeoh (Segambut), Dr Kelvin Yii (Kuching), and Charles Santiago (Klang); as well as Warisan’s Mohd Azis Jamman (Sepanggar) and Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud).
All were present at the station.
“Some of the issues we have lodged on include not enough early testing, how the government had failed to share the information (transparently) and of course, the (ill) treatment of migrant workers and not enough resources given to our hospital early enough,” Ambiga added.
Yeoh said the police report is made against the executive only and not towards the front-liners.
“We hope police will investigate this because this report is done by seven MPs and two civil activists.
“We hope the police will take this seriously and investigate properly, and with no exception if action needs to be taken against the health minister and related ministers.
“I hope the police will do their job fairly and impartially,” Yeoh said.
They also expressed their concerns that Malaysia will reach one million Covid-19 cases soon and are worried about the number of deaths crossing 100 daily.
Yesterday, the Health Ministry announced 15,902 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic. TMI
– THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.