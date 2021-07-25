SHOCK BOMBSHELL – NEW CASES BURST PAST 17,000 – IN CLEAR CUT CASE OF MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S GROSS MISMANAGEMENT OF COVID CRISIS – EVEN AS DELTA VARIANT STARTS TO SHOW UP IN KELANTAN

Covid-19 cases in Malaysia top one million with record high 17,045 new infections today

KUALA LUMPUR — The number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia has passed the one million mark as the country registered a whopping 17,045 new cases today, breaking yesterday’s record of 15,902. Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that today’s 17,045 new Covid-19 cases bring Malaysia’s cumulative total to 1,013,438. “Selangor registered 8,500 new cases today, while Kuala Lumpur and Kedah remain the second and third highest cases recorded per state with 2,045 and 1,216 cases respectively,” he said. MALAY MAIL

Delta surfaces in Kelantan

KELANTAN has detected its first case of the Delta variant of Covid-19, involving a woman in Pasir Puteh who was confirmed positive on July 23.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said the woman had been infected with Covid-19 before.

He said the case has been classified as a sporadic case.

“Therefore, I expect that this Delta variant infection is already present in the community and this is very worrying,” he told a press conference at his office at the Kota Darul Naim Complex in Kota Baru today.

Izani called on all Kelantan residents to be more vigilant and improve the level of compliance with Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedure (SOP) to avoid being infected.

“The cooperation of the people, including the leaders in terms of compliance with the SOP is very important at this time to curb the spread of this virus. If there is no important business, do not go out and do not go for a walk.

“Always wear a mask and practise physical distancing so that there is no contact with each other because it can easily spread when there is physical contact between people,” he said.

Yesterday, Kelantan recorded 502 new positive cases and 2,625 cases are still undergoing treatment. – Bernama

MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA

