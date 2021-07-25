NO.1 IN THE WORLD FOR COVID-19 – IN TERRIBLE INDICTMENT TO MALAYSIA’S RACIAL DISCRIMINATION & ‘SUPREMACIST’ POLICIES – YET NAJIB, WHOSE ERA AS PM WAS FILLED WITH THE MOST ANTI NON-MALAY RHETORIC & BULLYING, GLOATS AT ‘MALAY FIRST’ MUHYIDDIN – ‘LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES APOLOGISE & RESIGN WHEN THEY FAIL TO CONTROL THE PANDEMIC BUT OUR LEADERS DECEIVE THE PEOPLE & BLAME THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM’

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has reached a new low becoming the country with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths daily against the size of the population, former prime minister Najib Razak said today.

“Number one in the world. Even if we don’t take into account the size of the population, we would remain in the top 10 in the world,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Najib added that the country’s Covid-19 cases are 10 times higher than the averages across the rest of the world and even among Asian countries alone.

He also expressed concern that at the current rate of infection, the country’s public healthcare would collapse anytime soon.

The Pekan MP also took a dig at prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the government for not paying much attention to the public healthcare system and its facilities.

“The truth of the matter is that the government had failed to contain the infections by implementing a ‘half-baked’ lockdown.

“Leaders of other countries apologise and resign when they fail to control the pandemic but our leaders deceive the people and blame the healthcare system,” he said.

Meanwhile, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said Malaysia will break the million-mark for Covid-19 cases today and overtake Pakistan to be ranked number 30 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, Lim added that eight months ago, Malaysia was ranked at number 85.

He noted that the total cumulative cases before the Emergency was declared on Jan 11 stood at 135,992.

“However, the number of cases had increased by more than seven times in six months to 996,393 cases as of yesterday. The number of deaths increased by more than 14 times from 551 before the Emergency to 7,902 as of yesterday,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said.

Lim also criticised the government over its National Recovery Plan, saying it was not the result of a “whole-of-society” consultation and deliberation.

“It bears the mark of a dismal failure of the strategy in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, whether the six-month emergency or the various forms of lockdowns including total lockdowns,” he said.

