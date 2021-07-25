UMNO ‘HEADLESS’ AS PARLIAMENT REOPENS – ZAHID CONFIRMED POSITIVE FOR COVID – ANNUAR MUSA, NIK ABDUH & DEPUTY SPEAKER IN THE CLEAR

Three MPs test negative for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz have all tested negative for Covid-19.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, is said to have tested positive for the virus and is undergoing quarantine at home.

A source close to Ahmad Zahid, when contacted by Bernama, said the Bagan Datuk MP was in category one of the disease and is asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Annuar and Nik Mohamad Abduh confirmed that they had tested negative.

Annuar when contacted by Bernama said : “I’m fine, and with clean bill of health,” while Nik Mohamad Abduh, in a brief response to Bernama, said: “Alhamdulillah negative,”.

Mohd Rashid’s Strategic Communications Officer, Muhammad Afiq Mohd Hanif said besides the Batu Pahat MP, all of his aides have also tested negative for Covid-19 after undergoing screening in Parliament on Friday.

He said Mohd Rashid was also not a close contact with any individuals who were reported to have tested positive.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said so far, the Health Ministry (MOH) has yet to receive the full report of the screenings done in Parliament on Thursday and yesterday.

There were reports earlier that from the screenings done, 35 individuals, including several MPs had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Covid-19 screening was carried out as a safety measure and to prevent the spread of the virus ahead of the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (July 26).

– Bernama

