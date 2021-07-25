RAFIDAH IS SPOT ON – LACK OF MERITOCRACY THE ROOT CAUSE OF ‘COLLATERAL DAMAGE’ TO MALAYSIA’S SOCIETY & ECONOMY – BUT HOW CAN MAHATHIR’S ‘RECOVERY COUNCIL’ MAKE A DIFFERENCE – DOES SHE HAVE THE POLITICAL WILL & STRENGTH TO FIX THE BIGGEST MANIFESTATION OF THE COUNTRY’S GIGANTIC INEFFICIENCY & CORRUPTION – WHICH IS THE CIVIL SERVICE AKA THE VOTES BASE FOR THE TOP MALAY PARTIES?

Rafidah calls for living wage, meritocracy

PETALING JAYA: Former minister Rafidah Aziz said the government’s newly mooted National Recovery Council (MPN) should add value to the recovery plan in its attempt to bring the Malaysian economy out of the pandemic.

She said the recovery council, modelled on Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s suggestion, can take the country out from a “multi-faceted crisis environment” only if the right steps are taken and implemented.

“The members need to address all problems that arise from the ‘collateral damage’ to society and the economy.

“They need to direct every ministry to complete their own individual recovery plans within three months. Have engagement sessions with your stakeholders and hear their problems,” Rafidah added.

Among the measures she suggested were the implementation of a living wage, and a focus on meritocracy in the intake of staff in the government machinery.

Rafidah also said that foreign workers should not be deprived of vaccines, as most of them work in factories, construction sites and plantations, which are high-risk industries.

“Such an approach will go a long way, especially in these key sectors that are major contributors to the economy,” she added.

Finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said yesterday Pakatan Harapan, Warisan and Pejuang had been invited to send representatives to be part of the council. Representatives of the Sabah and Sarawak governments would also be invited.

He said several experts had voiced their willingness to lend their expertise and experience, including former minister Nor Mohamed Yakcop, AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes and infectious diseases expert Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

Other experts include SME Association of Malaysia president Michael Kang, Dr Sivakumar Thurairajasingam from the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine & Health Sciences, child rights activist Hartini Zainudin, former education director-general Habibah Abdul Rahim, and Star Media Group adviser Wong Chun Wai.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

