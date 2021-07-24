BELIEVE IT OR NOT – 35 MPs & AIDES INCLUDING ZAHID, NIK ABDUH TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – AS PROPAGANDA, RUMORS RUN WILD – AFTER 80 MPs LIMIT REPORTEDLY LIFTED & ALL 220 MPs ALLOWED INTO KEY PARLIAMENT SITTING – THAT COULD SEE MUHYIDDIN OUSTED AT LAST

No 80-MP limit for upcoming Dewan Rakyat meeting

THE 80-MP limit for Dewan Rakyat will not be enforced in next week’s meeting, sources told The Malaysian Insight.

“The matter was discussed at the house committee yesterday and everyone agreed that all the 220 MPs will be allowed to attend the Dewan Rakyat special meeting next week,” said a source privy to the matter.According to the source, only one MP had asked to clarify the matter with director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah before agreeing. “But since Dr Noor Hisham did not object to letting all the MPs attend Dewan Rakyat, the matter was decided and there were no questions raised about limiting the number of MPs to 80,” said the source. The matter has been verified with more than half a dozen opposition MPs. The house committee is chaired by speaker Azhar Azizan Harun and has six MPs nominated by the committee of selection. The house committee advises the speaker on matters relating to conveniences, services and privileges of the MPs. The current house committee is represented by Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah-PN), Shahidan Kassim (Arau-BN), Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (Kuala Krai-PN), Tiong King Sing (Bintulu-GPS), Alice Lau (Lanang-PH) and Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli (Lumut-PH). The 80-MP limit issue was brought up last week when deputy speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat-PN) said Parliament planned to bring back the limit in this year’s Dewan Rakyat meetings. Parliament had introduced the 80-MP limit during last November’s meeting in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections. Under the ruling, the government was allowed to have 41 MPs to the opposition’s 39 at any time in the Dewan Rakyat, although all will be allowed in if there was voting. The other changes introduced were restricting the question-and-answer sessions with the government and ministers, cutting the meeting time from five and a half hours to four and reducing the total number of hours for Dewan Rakyat from 89 to 66 during the third meeting of 2020. Dewan Rakyat will meet for the first time this year on Monday after an absence of eight months. The special five-day meeting, however, will not see any debates or motions as the proper meeting will only begin on September 6. TMI

Parliament: Zahid, deputy minister among MPs positive for Covid-19

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Deputy Higher Education Minister Mansor Othman are among MPs who have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Monday’s Parliament sitting – well-placed sources informed Malaysiakini.

Utusan Malaysia also cited sources as saying that Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Aziz also tested positive. Sources who spoke to Malaysiakini also indicated this.

Further, Utusan Malaysia also reported that Deputy Speaker Rashid Hasnon was a close contact to a Covid-19 patient.

However, an officer from the deputy speaker’s office denied that Rashid had come into close contact with any Covid-19 patients.

The aide also said Rashid and all his officers tested negative for Covid-19.

Earlier, there was speculation that Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa was also positive for Covid-19, but sources close to him later denied this.

The minister had been quarantined on July 15 after his special officer tested positive for the virus.

It is unclear how many other MPs have tested positive or would have to be quarantined for close contact.

Arau MP Shahidan Kassim told Malaysiakini that those who tested positive must reveal themselves so that their close contacts can get tested.

These MPs will not be able to take part in Parliament virtually this coming week, as the Dewan Rakyat’s standing orders have not yet been amended to facilitate a hybrid sitting.

Parliament is convening for five days starting this Monday.

The agenda so far is to hear briefings from the government on the National Recovery Plan, with debates allowed.

Previously, it was reported that the Dewan Rakyat was considering allowing only 80 MPs into the lower house’s chambers at a time.

According to Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, 35 MPs have only received one dose of the vaccine, while four others have not been vaccinated for certain reasons.

The remaining 181 MPs are fully vaccinated. MKINI

35 MPs and aides reported to be Covid-19 positive

PETALING JAYA: Some 35 MPs and their aides are reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 in a screening ahead of a Dewan Rakyat meeting beginning tomorrow.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, federal territories minister Annuar Musa, and Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz were among them.

But aides to Annuar and Nik Abduh told FMT that the report was wrong and that they had tested negative. FMT is awaiting confirmation from Zahid.

Utusan Malaysia said there were some MPs who were found to be close contacts of Covid-19 patients and have undergone another swab test.

“This includes Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon, because one of his officers tested positive,” a source told the Malay news portal.

Earlier, Astro Awani reported that a total of three MPs tested positive for Covid-19 while four were classified as close contacts.

The Dewan Rakyat convenes for a special five-day meeting from tomorrow until Aug 2. FMT

