Zahid’s promise: Umno will never lie to the people

Umno will never lie to the people when it comes to practising politics, said party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said this in response to a Facebook post that asked him why Umno relied on “facts, advice and proposals” to help improve the government, instead of “slander and lies”, which allegedly worked for “Bersatu, DAP, PKR and the like”.

“I giggled when I read the comment. I understood what it meant. It is sarcasm.

“My promise as the Umno president is this: Umno will never lie to the people.

“We won’t lie, slander or offer a manifesto that is ‘not a sacred text’,” he wrote.

The Bagan Datuk MP said the public is now very mature and can differentiate truth from propaganda.

“Umno will hold on to the truth in its political struggle,” he added.

Recently, Sinar Harian and Utusan Malaysia reports suggested that Zahid may have not been forthcoming enough on his alleged telephone conversation with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

On April 7, Zahid denied that his voice appeared in a four-minute video clip alongside that of Anwar. MKINI

Reconsider going on strike, Najib pleads with contract doctors

RECONSIDER going ahead with the hartal as Malaysia’s healthcare services are at a critical level, former prime minister Najib Razak pleaded with contract doctors today.

The Pekan MP said although he sympathises with their plight, this is not the time to organise a strike given that the country is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Please have pity on the patients who are fighting for their lives. They are innocent and are also the victims of the Perikatan National government,” he wrote on Facebook soon after the Hartal Doktor Kontrak said they are going ahead with their strike on Monday.

“I and the family of the patients beg you not to go ahead with it.”

Earlier today, the Hartal Doktor Kontrak group announced that some 5,000 doctors will take part in a walk out at 11am on Monday.

The group said the government has been given enough time to come up with a permanent solution to their predicament and yet nothing has been done.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement yesterday that Putrajaya will extend the contract term for medical officers and dentists who have been accepted into specialist training to a maximum period of four years also failed to placate the group.

“There are those who put the blame on Barisan Nasional for introducing the contract system, but if it was so bad, why didn’t Pakatan Harapan or Perikatan do something about it?” he asked.

The contract doctor system was introduced in 2016 as an initial solution to the delayed placement of house officers.

Upon joining government service, the junior doctors are given a five-year contract package that consists of a three-year contract with an option of a two-year extension.

In recent weeks, contract doctors have urged the ministry to absorb them into permanent service.

“The contract doctors have demonstrated their resilience, patience, sacrifice and capabilities in battling the pandemic,” Najib said, adding that the contract doctors should take up the government offer for now.

“This shows that Malaysia is in need of more permanent doctors. If it is a matter of logistics, these problems can be overcome in the future.

“When BN returns to power, we will correct this mistake and do right by you.”

The strike on Monday is expected to throw the public healthcare system into chaos as currently, there are more than 160,000 Covid-19 patients. In the past 24 hours, Malaysia reported 15,902 fresh infections, a new record high.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that 23,077 UD41 grade contract medical officers were picked to undergo graduate training and compulsory service between December 2016 and May 2021.

However, only 789 of them were offered permanent positions, leaving many in limbo while many others have applied for jobs overseas. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

