BOMBSHELL – CALL IN RAFIDAH & JOMO – DAP HITS THE PANIC BUTTON – AS ‘HEADLESS CHICKEN’ MUHYIDDIN LOSES CONTROL – WITH NEW COVID CASES NEARLY PIERCING 16,000 – AHEAD OF A DOCTORS’ STRIKE & MUSLIM UNDERTAKERS START TO BREAK UNDER 16-HOUR A DAY SHIFTS

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has called for former minister Rafidah Aziz and prominent economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram to be also appointed to the government’s National Recovery Council (MPN).

In a statement, Lim claimed that some of the experts roped in by the government so far did not qualify to be on the council as they had “condoned or maintained a loud silence” on the 1MDB scandal.

He said Putrajaya needed to bring to the council subject matter experts who did not have any political links or contentious legacies with previous governments.

“Other subject matter experts that should have been considered for the MPN are prominent economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram, who places emphasis on the poor and socially disadvantaged.

“Famous cardiothoracic surgeon Yahya Awang can offer a different medical perspective on the way out of the current health crisis.

“Malaysia’s ‘Iron Lady’ Rafidah Aziz should also be chosen as one who will not fear to speak the truth.”

Lim also took a jab at international trade and industry minister Azmin Ali after former Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Azman Mokhtar was included in the council, pointing out that Azmin had been a strong critic of Azman previously.

“Azmin revealed in Parliament in 2018 that Khazanah lost US$20 million in a lingerie retail investment in India and a RM3 billon investment via private equity to take over a bank which went bust.

“If Azman is now appointed, is this not a humiliating slap in the face for Azmin?”

Finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz yesterday said Pakatan Harapan, Warisan and Pejuang had been invited to send representatives to be part of the council. Representatives of the Sabah and Sarawak state governments would also be invited.

He said a number of experts from various industries have voiced their willingness to lend their expertise and experience, including former minister Nor Mohamed Yakcop, AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes and infectious diseases expert Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

Other experts include SME Association of Malaysia president Michael Kang, Dr Sivakumar Thurairajasingam from the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine & Health Sciences, child rights activist Hartini Zainudin, former education director-general Habibah Abdul Rahim, and Star Media group adviser Wong Chun Wai.

